John Revita, Viane Ssekajugo and Mike Mutyaba have been ruled out of the forthcoming Africa Nations Championship due to injuries.

This was confirmed by Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry on Monday.

Ssekajugo and Revita have sat out training since they were summoned while Mutyaba’s fitness worries started on Saturday after training the whole week.

“Mike Mutyaba reported to us on Saturday that he wasn’t feeling well. The doctor in camp took initial tests but it was decided that the player goes for further tests in hospital,” McKinstry told fufa.co.ug.

“With the insurance that players have, it has given us the chance to conduct other tests which have been completed but there is one more test to be done in conjunction with KCAC FC.

At the moment it is unfortunate that we are ruling Mutyaba out of the CHAN tournament on the advice of the medical team. McKinstry on Mike Mutyaba

Sekajugo was injured by in Wakiso Giants 2-1 win over Maroons and although he returned for the game against Busoga United a week later, he got off after just sixteen minutes.

“We know we didn’t have the full picture when they arrived in camp and so for the likes of Vianney Ssekajugo, he’s not going to be able to make it for CHAN,” McKinstry is quoted by Football 256.

Revita suffered a knee injury as KCCA lost 2-1 away to URA and has missed all his club games since then.

Meanwhile, Charles Lukwago could be fit for the tournament after starting ball work.

The goalkeeper was expected to be out for three months after dislocating his arm against Express with the KCCA medical team indicating he had suffered a simple structure.

Vipers’ captain Halid Lwaliwa and his teammate Karim Watambala (injured against Wakiso Giants) are under specialised training.