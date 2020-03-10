Beach Volleyball Continental Cup (2nd Round – Women Group D)

Day 1 Results:

Match 1: Mozambique-1 2-1 Uganda-2 (21-12, 12-21, 6-15)

Match 2: Mozambique-2 2-0 Uganda-1 (21-08, 21-10)

Match 3: Guinea Conakry-1 2-0 Zimbabwe-2 (21-08, 21-15)

Match 4: Guinea Conkary-2 0-2 Zimbabwe-1 (21-07, 21-12)

*Golden-Set: Guinea-Conakry 1-0 Zimbabwe (17-15)

Match 5: Uganda-1 2-0 Guinea Conakry-2 (21-14, 21-12)

Match 6: Uganda-2 0-2 Guinea Conakry (21-15, 21-11)

*Golden-Set: Uganda 09-15 Guinea Conakry (15-09)

Match 7: Egypt-1 2-0 Mozambique-2 (21-12, 21-12)

The Uganda National beach volleyball women’s team had a false start at the on-going Africa group D women Olympic qualifiers at White Sand beach in Entebbe on Tuesday, 10th March 2020.

Uganda teams 1 and 2 lost to Mozambique in the first two matches played under slight sunny albeit windy conditions.

The host team 2 of skipper Joanita Okalebo Nabbuto and Kauthar Kagoya fell to Mozambique team 1, 2-1.

Anna Paula and Jessica Alberto combined forces to win the opening set 21-17, fell 21-12 in the subsequent set but rallied again to win 15-06 in the decider.

During the second game, Uganda’s experienced pairing of Peace Busingye and Margaret Namyalo lost 2-0 to Mozambique-2’s team of Vanessa Mvianga and Liocadia Manhica.

Despite the slow start, Uganda’s captain Nabbuto remains optimistic that they pick up in the coming games for the tourney that ends on Thursday.

“It is very unfortunate that we lost in the opening games. Our reception of the ball was not very convincing but this is just a build up to the rest of the games in our midst. We have learnt a lot from the mistakes done in the first games” Nabbuto remarked.

Meanwhile, West Africans Guinea Conakry needed a golden set victory over Zimbabwe 3-2 to claim their first win.

Guinea Conakry team 1 of Aicha Keita and Fatoumata Binta won the opening set 2-0 with set scores of 21-08 and 21-15 over Viola Muchaoona and Media Mafuta.

Zimbabwe-1 pairing of Progress Gasa and Danai Guyo Nyengeterai rallied back gallantly and paid back in the same currency 2-0 (21-07, 21-12) to force for a golden set (decider).

Guinea-Conakry triumphed the Golden set with a score of 17-15.

Uganda’s only light of the moment was through the pairing of Busingye and Namlyalo who overcame Guinea Conkary-2 duo of Salematou Camara and Marie Edith Camara in straight sets; 21-14 and 21-12.

Guinea Conakry revenged through Keita and Binta’s 2-0 win over Uganda-2 (Nabbuto and Kagoya) to force a golden set that was won by the latter.

Meanwhile, Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) President Hadijah Namanda is delighted for the continental body’s permission to grant Uganda the hosting rights for this stage of qualifiers.

“We are humbled for CAVB for having given us the opportunity to host these qualifiers. It further gives us the confidence and exposure for our players” Namanda noted.

Namanda however cries out to the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and National Council of Sports (NCS) for substantial funding.

“As a federation, it is practically impossible to sustain the games alone. But rather with support of the UOC and NCS as well as other sponsors and partners. We thank Crown Beverages and White Sand Beach management who are already on board” Namanda added.

Day two action will witness 6 matches on Wednesday, 11th March 2020.

Match Day 2 Games (11th March 2020):