Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) through its Ethics Committee has summoned Tadeus Kitandwe for his comments towards female referee Shamira Nabadda.

Kitandwe who is a minority shareholder of Vipers SC with 5% shares has been summoned by the FUFA Ethics Committee in line with the post that appeared on his Facebook Account towards Nabadda who officiated the game between Wakiso Giants FC vs Wakiso Giants FC on 6th March 2020 at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

Nabadda sent off striker Fahad Bayo in the 33rd minute for intentionally handball, a decision that left many Vipers SC fans disappointed, including Kitandwe.

The football administrator took to his official Facebook account to insult Nabadda calling her ‘bumless’

“Referee Shamirah!!!!!!! The bumless chic pulls out a straight red on Vipers top marksman Fahad Bayo in only 33 minutes! The offense? Deliberate handball in opponent’s half…. The only Red Card

(dismissal) offenses listed under FIFA are 1. Serious foul play. 2. Violent conduct, 3. Denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity (handball).4. Denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity (foul if deliberate). 5. Spitting or biting. 6. Using offensive, insulting or abusive language and or gestures. 7. Receiving a second caution of the match. Kakati ono bwataba betting then what…”

According to the statement from the FUFA Ethics Committee, the media comments from Kitandwe appear to be derogatory, demeaning and insinuate a situation of likely bias on the respective match official.

“In view of the above, we would like to draw your attention to the contents of art.21 of the FUFA Ethics Code which provides, “Persons bound by this Code shall protect, respect and safeguard the integrity and personal dignity of others.”

“Additionally, clause (2) provides, “Persons bound by this Code shall not use offensive gestures and language in order to insult someone in any way or to incite others to hatred or violence.”

Kitandwe is expected to lodge a written statement about the said matter by Wednesday (11th March 2020) before 5:00 PM