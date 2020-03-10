Mustafa Kizza recently flew to Switzerland for trials at Swiss Challenge League club Lausanne where he reportedly impressed with the club gaining interest in the left back.

However, the move could be delayed with reports that KCCA are asking for much for a player whose contract expires at the end of this year.

A source close to Lausanne reveals the club are interested in signing the player as soon as possible and is one of the targets ahead of the summer transfer period.

“The few days he spent here, he impressed and the club want to sign him,” a source that preffered anonymity told Kawowo Sports. “They want to sign him but his club (KCCA) is pricing him high yet his contract will be up in less than eight months,” a source added.

Kawowo Sports understands that KCCA have put a price tag of $ 100,000 for the player but the seven time Swiss league winners are offering only half of that.

However, club CEO Anisha Muhoozi refutes the allegation insisting the club is yet to receive any official offer from Lausanne.

“As a club, we are yet to receive any official communication from the club with an offer in regards to Kizza,” Muhoozi told Kawowo Sports.

“We are aware that Kizza was in Switzerland and we have had talks mainly with his agency but Lausanne is yet to make an official offer so there is no justification that we are frustrating his move,” she explained.

Meanwhile, reliable sources indicate that KCCA had accepted $ 55,000 for Kizza’s failed move to Czech Republic’s 3rd Division side MFV Vyskov and $ 40,000 to Morocco’s Hassania Agadir in January.

About Lausanne

Lausanne is a historic club formed 124 years ago and is owned by Ineos, a privately owned UK Multinational chemicals company headquartered and registered in London, UK.

Ineos also own French Club OGC Nice coached by former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira and are currently linked with a potential takeover of Chelsea.