2020 FUFA Women’s Cup

Round of 16 Draw

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC vs Town View SS – Valley Ground, Kawempe

Asubo Gafford Ladies FC vs Olila High School – Kitezi Playground

Kawempe Junior team vs Isra Soccer Academy – Valley Ground, Kawempe

Dynamic SS Jjeza WFC vs She Corporate FC – Muduuma

Tooro Queens vs UCU Lady Cardinals – Fort Portal

WIFO Club vs Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga – Luzira SS Playground

Kampala Queens vs Jeram WFC – IUIU Kabojja

Makerere University vs Lady Doves – Makerere main pitch

FUFA Women’s Cup holders Makerere University will face Lady Doves after the round of 16 draws held on Wednesday at FUFA Complex pitted the two teams against other.

This is a repeat of last year’s final where Makerere University defeated Lady Doves 2-0 to win their first ever silverware.

Currently, Lady Doves play in the FUFA Women Super League while Makerere University are in the second division (FUFA Women Super League).

Fred Ndawula, the head coach of Makerere University believes this will be a tricky fixture but he is optimistic his side will progress to the next round.

“It is a tough fixture because they are currently playing in the top flight and of curse have good players. But I have the confidence that we get a good result and eliminate them.”

His counterpart on the other hand, John Ongodia the head coach at Lady Doves indicates he wants his team to go as far as they can.

“I can’t say it is an easy fixture and considering it is a repeat of last year’s final, Makerere still has the ability to eliminate us. But we have our targets as a club and we want to go as far as we can.”

In the other round of 16 draws, inaugural winners Olila High School will make a trip to Kitezi to face Asubo Gafford Ladies. This is also a repeat of the 2017 final that was played at Madibira playground in Busia district.

2018 winners UCU Lady will make a trip to Kabarole district to face Tooro Queens, Kawempe Muslim will be at home to Town View SS from Bugiri district while She Corporate will take on Dynamic SS.

The round of 16 fixtures will be played between 25th March – 2nd April 2020.