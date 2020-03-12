Saturday, March 14, 2020:

Black Pirates v Buffaloes (4:30 pm) at Kings Park Stadium, Bweyogerere.

As we get closer to the home stretch of the 2019/20 season of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League, some teams are seeking redemption from poor first-round performances while others are out to complete the season double over their unfortunate opponents.

This weekend in matchday 13, Black Pirates hosts Buffaloes in the return leg on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Kings Park Stadium, Bweyorere.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The first meeting between the two was played under the floodlights on the last matchday of the first round.

The first half ended 00-00 with both teams failing to breach their defenses and also throwing kickable points to waste. Pirates won the game, 15-10, sealed by fullback Timothy Kisiga who marked his return from a long-term knee injury with a match-winning try.

RECENT FORM

Since their shock defeat against Rams during Matchday 6, Black Pirates have not lost a single match. Coach Bobby Musinguzi’s charges have been on an upward trajectory and have collected the bonus point in their last 3 matches.

Buffaloes, on the other hand, are having an unstable run of form. Their last match was a nailbiting 15-10 victory against Impis at home, but before that, they had lost 4 consecutive games after beating Impis during Matchday 7.

KEY BATTLES

Both teams prefer to attack in the opponent’s territory. Thus, knowing their opponents will exit their red zones by kicking away possession, the fielding and counterattack strategy of the back rows on both ends of the field will be very pivotal in delivering victory for either side.

The first round was low-scoring as both teams’ kickers failed to collect easy kickable points. Buffaloes have a reliable kicker in flyhalf Donald Oketayot while Black Pirates are yet to find a permanent solution to their kicking woes.

If there is no success in scoring tries, points off the boot will be very precious to both teams.

SIGNIFICANCE

Black Pirates may have secured third place with a victory against Mongers but there could be a remote chance of finishing second if they win all their remaining games, and that includes this one against Buffaloes.

Buffaloes need to maintain their position in the top half of the log by knocking down their closest rivals, and getting as many points as they can off the stronger teams, of which Black Pirates is part.

TEAM NEWS

Black Pirates’ camp has been boosted by the return of William Nkore, Isaac Massa & Desire Ayera from national duty with the Uganda Rugby Men’s Sevens.

Majority of Buffaloes players are expected to be available for selection as has been the case since the beginning of the season.