Uganda women beach volleyball team beat Zimbabwe to register their first victory at the on-going CAVB Women continental group D Olympic qualifiers at the white sand beach in Entebbe on Wednesday.
Uganda’s team 2 (Joanita Okalebo Nabbuto and Kauthar Kagoya) beat Zimbabwe 1 2-1 23-21, 11-21 and 06-15 to build an early lead.
The host team 1 (Peace Busingye and Margaret Namyalo) then also overcame Zimbabwe 2-1; 15-21, 22-20 and 10-15.
Meanwhile, giants Egypt won two games against Guinea and Zimbabwe.
The North Africans beat Western Africa country Guinea 2-1 in the opening match; 21-17, 16-21 and 13-15 and triumphed 2-0 against the same opposition 2-0 in the subsequent match 08-21 and 12-21.
Egypt also beat Zimbabwe later in the evening in two straight sets.
These group D qualifiers will wind up on Thursday with six matches on match day 3 at the same venue.
Two countries will qualify for the final round of the qualifiers that will happen in the nearby future.
All Results:
Match Day 3:
Mozambique1 2-0 Guinea Conakry2 (21-10, 21-11)
Mozambique2 2-0 Guinea Conakry (21-19, 21-12)
Zimbabwe-1 0-2 Mozambique-2 ()06-21, 10-21
Match Day 2 Results:
Guinea1 1-2 Egypt2 (21-17, 16-21, 13-15)
Guinea2 0-2 Egypt1 (08-21, 12-21)
Zimbabwe1 1-2 Uganda2 (23-21, 11-21, 06-15)
Zimbabwe2 1-2 Uganda1 (15-21, 22-20,10-15)
Egypt1 2-0 Zimbabwe
Match Day 1 Results:
- Match 1: Mozambique-1 2-1 Uganda-2 (21-12, 12-21, 6-15)
- Match 2: Mozambique-2 2-0 Uganda-1 (21-08, 21-10)
- Match 3: Guinea Conakry-1 2-0 Zimbabwe-2 (21-08, 21-15)
- Match 4: Guinea Conkary-2 0-2 Zimbabwe-1 (21-07, 21-12)
- Match 5*Golden-Set: Guinea-Conakry 1-0 Zimbabwe (17-15)
- Match 6: Uganda-1 2-0 Guinea Conakry-2 (21-14, 21-12)
- Match 7: Uganda-2 0-2 Guinea Conakry (21-15, 21-11)
- Match 8*Golden-Set: Uganda 09-15 Guinea Conakry (15-09)
- Match 9: Egypt-1 2-0 Mozambique-2 (21-12, 21-12)
- Match 10: Egypt-2 0-2 Mozambique-1 (19-21, 18-21)
- Match 11*Golden -Set: Egypt 1-0 Mozambique (15-11)