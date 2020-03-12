Uganda women beach volleyball team beat Zimbabwe to register their first victory at the on-going CAVB Women continental group D Olympic qualifiers at the white sand beach in Entebbe on Wednesday.

Uganda’s team 2 (Joanita Okalebo Nabbuto and Kauthar Kagoya) beat Zimbabwe 1 2-1 23-21, 11-21 and 06-15 to build an early lead.

The host team 1 (Peace Busingye and Margaret Namyalo) then also overcame Zimbabwe 2-1; 15-21, 22-20 and 10-15.

Meanwhile, giants Egypt won two games against Guinea and Zimbabwe.

The North Africans beat Western Africa country Guinea 2-1 in the opening match; 21-17, 16-21 and 13-15 and triumphed 2-0 against the same opposition 2-0 in the subsequent match 08-21 and 12-21.

Egypt also beat Zimbabwe later in the evening in two straight sets.

These group D qualifiers will wind up on Thursday with six matches on match day 3 at the same venue.

Two countries will qualify for the final round of the qualifiers that will happen in the nearby future.

All Results:

Match Day 3:

Mozambique1 2-0 Guinea Conakry2 (21-10, 21-11)

Mozambique2 2-0 Guinea Conakry (21-19, 21-12)

Zimbabwe-1 0-2 Mozambique-2 ()06-21, 10-21

Match Day 2 Results:

Guinea1 1-2 Egypt2 (21-17, 16-21, 13-15)

Guinea2 0-2 Egypt1 (08-21, 12-21)

Zimbabwe1 1-2 Uganda2 (23-21, 11-21, 06-15)

Zimbabwe2 1-2 Uganda1 (15-21, 22-20,10-15)

Egypt1 2-0 Zimbabwe

Match Day 1 Results:

Match 1: Mozambique-1 2-1 Uganda-2 ( 21-12, 12-21, 6-15 )

Mozambique-1 Uganda-2 ( ) Match 2: Mozambique-2 2-0 Uganda-1 ( 21-08, 21-10 )

Mozambique-2 Uganda-1 ( ) Match 3: Guinea Conakry-1 2-0 Zimbabwe-2 ( 21-08, 21-15 )

Guinea Conakry-1 Zimbabwe-2 ( ) Match 4: Guinea Conkary-2 0-2 Zimbabwe-1 ( 21-07, 21-12 )

Guinea Conkary-2 Zimbabwe-1 ( ) Match 5*Golden-Set: Guinea-Conakry 1-0 Zimbabwe ( 17-15 )

Guinea-Conakry Zimbabwe ( ) Match 6 : Uganda-1 2-0 Guinea Conakry-2 ( 21-14, 21-12 )

: Uganda-1 Guinea Conakry-2 ( ) Match 7 : Uganda-2 0-2 Guinea Conakry ( 21-15, 21-11 )

: Uganda-2 Guinea Conakry ( ) Match 8*Golden-Set: Uganda 09-15 Guinea Conakry ( 15-09 )

Uganda Guinea Conakry ( ) Match 9: Egypt-1 2-0 Mozambique-2 (21-12, 21-12)