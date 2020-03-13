At the start of the season, Black Pirates were out synch with a number of players just getting to know each and working out on combinations.

Deep into the season, Pirates are one of the most inform teams and sit comfortably in third place and have an outside chance of finishing as high as second place. Key to Pirates success has been creation of better chemistry during the season and individual growth of players at different roles.

With Timothy Mutesasira out for the season due to personal commitments, Pirates remained with just two hookers in Nathan Bwambale and Sunday Jaguar.

Bwambale has started for the most part of the season but Jaguar has been given a chance, starting the last three games in succession and impressed head coach Bobby Musinguzi.

“We shall use Sunday (Jaguar) as and when… When we see he can start, we shall bring him in but again it is a rotation. The third hooker (Mutesasira) who is supposed be there to reduce the burden is not around so we try to see that we don’t lose both that we have,” Musinguzi told Kawowo Sports.

“We shall try to give Sunday more game time as he comes in stronger and he is a hard worker and we shall just continue working on his game and make him get better.”

Pirates host Buffaloes on Saturday, March 14 at King’s Park and Jaguar will start from the bench with Bwambale set to start.