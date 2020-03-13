Paulo Coelho is remarkably quoted; “If you are brave enough to say good bye, life will reward you with a new hello”.

In light of the veteran sports administrator Nicholas Musonye, the longest serving secretary general of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA), life has deservedly handed him a new hello.

This comes in the wake of his diligent service in the fortfolio that has since switched the tagline to Executive Director during the last elective assembly held in Kampala (December 2019).

Following an amazing 19 years of spirited and dedicated service above self, Musonye officially handed over to Auka Gecheo.

For starters, Gecheo is a former Kenyan rugby player, general manager of SuperSport (East Africa), founder of Pacific Sports Limited, general manager Kenya Rugby Union, chairperson of Nondercripts Rugby club, Live eye TV manager, among others.

He is a graduate of economics from Nairobi University, studied management advancement from WitWatersRand in South Africa and owns a masters from Strathmore University in Kenya.

I am proud to get the opportunity to serve as the secretary of the biggest body in East and Central Africa and I promise to do my best to make sure I serve the same way Musonye did. My immediate task will be to make sure Cecafa secures several sponsors to support our tournament as currently, we have over nine competitions which include those for women. It will not be easy but I know with the support of the member countries, we will do well and make sure football in the region remains the besT Auka Gecheo, CECAFA Executive Director

The post of Executive Director was introduced to replace the one of General Secretary during the assembly held in Uganda last year.

Musonye officially handed over to Gecheo was on Wednesday 11th March in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during an event also witnessed by the CECAFA President Wallace Karia.

Musonye has openly confirmed he will switch to active politics as he seeks the Governor seat in Kakamega, Western Kenya.

FUFA Media Nicolas Musonye

He leaves behind a legacy and the bar set upon which the region’s day to day activities will be based.

In the words of Kurt Vonnegut, Musonye will shout aloud “Good Bye – The emptiest yet the fullest of all human messages”.

I know he will do a good job and that is why we have settled for his services. I also want to thank Musonye for the services he rendered during his time as the secretary and wish him well in his future endevours. Wallace Karia, CECAFA President

Full CECAFA Executive Committee:

President:Wallace Karia (Tanzania)

1st Vice President: Francis Amin (South Sudan)

2nd Vice President: Isayaa Jira (Ethiopia)

Board Members: Jean Sekamana (Rwanda) and Abraham Esaya (Eritrea)

Executive Director: Auka Gecheo (Kenya)