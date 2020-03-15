Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership Result

Impis 22-08 Rams

The return of Henry Nsekuye, Twaha Kyomuhendo and industriousness of man of the match Mpoza Pius aided Impis as they overcame Rams at Makerere Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

The home side needed three tries from Mpoza Pius, Otai Ivan and Beijuka Derrick plus two conversions from Henry Nsekuye as well as Tasiku Jerome’s penalty to upstage bitter rivals Rams.

Rams’ Kana Joseph scored the first points of the game when he split the posts for the visitors early on. He however missed as many thereafter with Impis committing many infringements.

Moments before half time, hard-fighting Impis came back into contention when Mpoza’s power play delivered a try following a couple of phases in the opponents’ 22′.

Tasiku extended Impis’ lead in the second half having capitalized on Rams’ errors to kick through the uprights. Meanwhile, Rams continued squandering points – missing from tee on several occasions.

Otai compounded Rams’ misery when he met the egg-shaped ball in the left wing following Nsekuye’s beautiful chip over the advancing defence. The star sprinted home in fashion getting the cheering crowds on their feet.

Beijuka further excited the crowds as he also delivered after smooth exchanges in the middle. Nsekuye converted the extras easily.

Emmanuel Kinyera scored a late try for Rams when the side found huge amounts of space on the left wing but the efforts barely changed much.