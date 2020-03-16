The re-known blue army set foot at Dam waters for the very first time in 2020 with quite an unusual starting team. Josiah Ssempeke was at 10 while Ian Munyani came in fresh from the 7s.

At exactly 4:30 center ref Wutimba set the game underway and it wasn’t long before Alhajji Manano received a clean pass from Ian Munyani and across the white line is where he rested a few seconds later. Robert Aziku, Joseph Aredo, Pius Ogena, and Daudi Ssemwami scored the rest while the extras were added by Joseph Aredo (3) and James Ijongat (1) giving currently second on the table a victory of 38-03

