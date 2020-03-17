The Premier Soccer League in South Africa has been indefinitely suspended due to the COVID19 Pandemic.

This was confirmed by the league chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza as quoted by Kickoff.

“Games played tomorrow and Wednesday, and on the weekend are all suspended. There will be a follow-up meeting on Thursday, 19 March to discuss the developments,” said Khoza.

The development implies that games between Denis Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates that was due on Tuesday as well as another big fixture involving Kaizer Chiefs vs Bidvest Wits on Wednesday have been postponed.

South Africa joins Egypt and Algeria among African countries that have postponed leagues.

Already, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed the 2021 Afcon qualifiers that were to be played at the end of the month and there are reports the African Nations Championship will also not take place as scheduled next month.