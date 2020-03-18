Home Basketball Coronavirus Live News: FUFA, FUBA, URU suspend leagues for 32 days BasketballBoxingFootballGolfLiveRugby Coronavirus Live News: FUFA, FUBA, URU suspend leagues for 32 days In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak all over the world, Ugandan Sports events have been cancelled following a government directive against public gatherings. By Kawowo Sports Team - March 18, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rugby Coronavirus: Nile Stout Rugby Premier League on hold for at least a month Basketball COVID 2019: FUBA indefinitely suspends league tip-off Football She Corporate outwit lacklustre Kampala Queens LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Coronavirus: Nile Stout Rugby Premier League on hold for at least... March 19, 2020