The Government of Uganda has with immediate effect banned public gatherings as a precautionary measure to avoid chances of contracting the fast spreading Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Some of the banned public gatherings include sports activities, music concerts, weddings, burials, educational amenities (primary, secondary and universities), worship from religious places churches and mosques, public markets, hotels, malls, as well as quarantine for people coming back to the country among other means.

The ban will last for 32 days as communicated by the President of Uganda General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Museveni, through a live state of the nation address at State House in the Lake Victoria Peninsular town of Entebbe also passed on the precautionary measures that entail disciplinary means

WE HELD A CABINET MEETING AT ENTEBBE STATE HOUSE AND RESOLVED ON A NUMBER OF MEASURES TO CURB THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS. WE HAVE PUT A BAN ON ALL FORMS OF PUBLIC GATHERINGS in schools, FUNERALS, religious places, public markets and others. the measures must be adhered to and they are not optional. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of Uganda

Jane Ruth Achieng, the minister of Health added to the President’s voice by urging the people eat the right foods and ensuring the right hygiene.

The affected sports activities will include all sports competitions like the leagues (football), golf (Lady Captain’s Prize, Yusuf Ssentongo Memorial), Athletics (Airtel Kabaka Birthday run, NSSF Hash run), badminton (Taibah Schools), Schools sports championships among others.

Already, the much hyped CHAN 2020 championship was halted by CAF and FUFA has henceforth stopped the Uganda Cranes training camp on Wednesday.

Also, the legends match between the African football stars and retired Uganda Cranes players organized by the French Embassy was also postponed to a future date.