The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) has put on hold all league games across the different divisions until further notice.

The 2020 basketball season was due to start this weekend with the National Basketball League meant to tip-off on Friday and the Lower Divisions to get underway on Saturday.

However, after the State of Nation Address by the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who put a 32-day suspension on all sports events and gatherings in the country due to the wide-spreading Coronavirus, the federation has indefinitely suspended the league tip-off.

“The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations – FUBA, wishes to inform the entire public and the Basketball Fraternity that following the State of Nation Address by the President of the Republic of Uganda and further guidelines from the Ministry of Health on the Covid-19 Pandemic, otherwise known as Corona Virus, we have decided to postpone all leagues of the different divisions and tournaments until further notice,” the statement reads in part.