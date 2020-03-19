The Lady Captain’s prize golf tournament that was due to tee off on Friday, 20th March 2020 at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala has been postponed as a precaution to avoid contracting and spreading the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In respect of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s directive of banning all public gatherings and sports events, among other activities, the organizing team had to come with the decision to postpone the event.

Uganda Golf Club’s lady captain Anne Abeja confirmed the development with a statement on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

“We are compelled to postpone the Lady Captain’s Prize Golf Tournament… to a date that shall be communicated in the future” Abeja stated.

Pivot Media Anne Abeja, Uganda Golf Club Ladies Captain

Earlier on Wednesday, the pre-tournament press conference was put on hold at the 11th hour pending the President Museveni’s speech later in the day concerning precautions to avert the spread of the Coronavirus in Uganda.

The professional golfers were due to tee off on Friday with the main event coming up a day later alongside the subsidiary catergory.

At least 200 golfers had been anticipated for this two day championship at the Uganda Golf Club, which will also host this year’s Uganda Golf Open series (Amateurs, Ladies Open and Professionals).

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected almost all sectors of the economy worldwide with business virtually coming to a standstill across the divide in all the six global continents.

On the sporting sphere in Uganda, all sports activities have been put to a halt for at least 32 days as the monitoring procedure is keenly on.

Golf aside, football, basketball, rugby, hockey, athletics, badminton, chess, Table tennis, boxing, volleyball, cricket, woodball, the corporate league and the corporate games among others are severely affected.

On a promising note however, not even a single case of the Coronavirus has been reported in Uganda despite being sandwiched by cases from all the neighboring countries; Kenya, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan and Tanzania.