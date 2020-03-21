The Entebbe Kiwafu play ground is strategically situated.

Seated on 1.4 hectares of land, the playground has an catching view of Lake Victoria and Entebbe International Airport to its West, the Entebbe Division B headquarters in the South and it is sandwiched by residence as well as the famous Kiwafu mosque.

This play-ground, according to the long serving Kiwafu Central Local Council 1 chairperson Harriet “Mulongo” Babirye was started in the late 70’s as a civic field for recreation and communal conventions.

A long the way, poor maintenance of the facility has drastically witnessed the ground thrown to the dogs as it has been a main ground easing the residents passage from Kitoro to Kiwafu Central, Kiwafu East, Lugonjo and Nakiwogo as well as other places.

Virtually, for a long time, the ground was barren, bare and the little green available was sweet free fodder for cows, goats and sheep.

Now, the Entebbe Municipality Division B authorities embarked on a project to fence off the playground and re-green the surface.

Often used for other non sporting activities as campaign rallies and public prayers especially for the Muslim faith.

Salongo Stanley “Kapeere” Namayirira, the Entebbe Division B chairperson asserts that it was their decision and blessing of the council to have Kiwafu Playground fenced off and regreened as well.

“Yes. It was a decision undertaken in unison by Entebbe Division B to have the Kiwafu playground developed. First, by fencing, leveling, grading, re-greening and then the other aspects will come later” Namayirira noted.

The area chairperson Babirye appeals to the entire public in the struggle to ensure a green surface for the Kiwafu playground and also keep safe the fencing.

“There is good work done so far and the residents have been appreciative. We hope there will be collective duty to maintain the green surface and keep the fencing safe as well” Mulongo Babirye appeals.

Other play grounds in Entebbe Municipality:

Entebbe Municipality has quite a number of sports grounds to mention; the Works play-ground, Fisheries Training Institute play-ground, Katabi Gombolola play-ground, Entebbe SS play-ground, Nakiwogo Banga Play-ground, Kigungu play-ground, Lake Victoria Primary School play-ground, Entebbe Comprehensive SS play-ground, Air base play-ground, Katabi Busambaga ground (home of Entebbe Plascon Mongers Rugby Club) and the vast Kakeeka play-ground (Cricket oval) which is within the gigantic Entebbe Golf Club Course.

The first phase of development for the Entebbe Kiwafu play ground is expected to be complete by December 2020.

