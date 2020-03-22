The Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League was put on hold for at least a month following a directive from the government of Uganda as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was as teams made their final preparations for Matchday 14 in which the majority of the fans eagerly anticipated the second leg of the Black Pirates versus Kobs rivalry at Kings Park Stadium.

As the wait for the return of all sporting activity including league rugby continues, let’s rewind and take a look at the top 5 highest scoring matches of the 2019-20 season so far.

1. Matchday 6: Impis 13-68 Kobs

A hat trick from leading top scorer Daudi “Muscle” Semwami saw Kobs Rugby Club run in a dozen tries on a clear evening at The Graveyard against hosts Impis RFC in Matchday 6.

This is the only match thus far to raise the total tally on the scoreboard to more than 80 points. It could have been more had Kobs’ kickers been more successful with their conversion attempts.

2. Matchday 9: Heathens 69-06 Rhinos

Heathens condemned Rhinos to the bottom of the table at the end of the first round with a 69-06 thrashing.

It was a tries galore for the defending champions as wingers Lawrence Sebuliba & Claude Otema bagged a hat trick & a brace respectively.

With only one try to his name, rising midfield sensation Innocent Gwokto was named man of the match.

3. Matchday 11: Kobs 67-07 Impis

Kobs humbled Impis, 67-07, in the return leg at Legends to post a score that is currently the highest-scoring match of the second round. The current Uganda Cup champions replicated in near-exact fashion their first-round performance against Impis.

Despite losing this match, Impis put up a strong fight that culminated in Pius Mpoza scoring a late consolation try from a well-executed scrum 5m away from the whitewash.

4. Matchday 7: Rams 03-69 Heathens

Probably the match Rams RUFC fraternity will remember to forget as Rams had come off two unprecedented back-to-back wins against Rhinos and Black Pirates. All their efforts were undone as they were shown the exit from The Graveyard just before a match where they, and everyone else, had hoped they would pull another cat out of the bag this season.

Heathens welcomed Rams to Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, their temporary home ground, in a rather unforgiving manner. Mike Otto opened the scoring for Heathens who racked in 9 unanswered tries, as they hit the 69 points mark for the second time in the season.

5. Matchday 4: Black Pirates 65-05 Impis

After a month-long Christmas break, the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League resumed having played only 3 matches since the opening day on November 29, 2020.

At Kings Park, Impis could only hold back Pirates for the first half but let go in the second half and conceded 8 tries, 3 of which were scored by new signing Alex Aturinda staking his claim for the eighth man position.

On a lighter note, Pirates’ front row responded to a section of Impis fans who had referred to them as Santa in a rather hilarious message that sent laughter across social media platforms.

Notable Mentions:

Matchday 9: Kobs 55-12 Jinja Hippos

This was a match in which the first try was scored as early as the fourth minute by Jinja Hippos. An extra 10 tries were scored throughout the duration of the match in which Hippos were no match for Kobs. The Uganda Cup champions scored 9 tries and continued their chase for top spot on the log.

Matchday 3: Impis 03-59 Heathens

Heathens have the most superior points difference in the league because of their ruthlessness against bottom-tier teams. In the visit at The Graveyard a fortnight before Christmas of the year 2019, Heathens eased 59 points past Impis. This meant that they would begin the new decade at the summit of the table.

Matchday 9: Warriors 25-36 Mongers

Mongers survived a potential banana skin at the end of the first round when Warriors attempted to upstage them at Legends Rugby Grounds in matchday 9.

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Mongers’ Joaquim Chisano with the ball

Joachim Chisano, however, had other plans as he scored 3 times and ensuring Mongers got the win. David Otwi’s try with 10 minutes left was a little too late for Warriors to earn a point from the match.