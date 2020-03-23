The Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) is a newly admitted member of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

For starters, FAU is a body responsible for governing indoor football in Uganda.

They have a well outlined work plan for the year 2020 with clear planned activities, objectives, set time lines and stipulated key performance indicators.

Generally, some of the key priority areas planned include among others competitions, technical development, governance, membership, marketing and communication, licensing, infrastructure (facilities) and national teams.

Hamza Jjunju, the chairperson of Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) believes that in case key performance indicators are achieved by the set timelines, then there will be remarkable successes accomplished.

At Futsal Association Uganda (FAU), we have identified key pointers with an ELABORATive list of activities in the areas of competitions, technical development, governance, membership, marketing and communication, licensing, infrastructure (facilities) and national teams. We have also set timelines. Hamza Jjunju, Chairman Futsal Association Uganda (FAU)

D.Nsubuga Hamza Jjunju

Competitions:

In the competitions parameter, FAU set up clear objectives of organizing the futsal super league with a minimum of at least 6 fully license futsal clubs.

In the same vein, they indeed the annual Futsal Uganda Cup with a minimum of 16 futsal clubs, one futsal university challenge cup for both gender (between August and October 2020).

FAU has also scheduled meetings with the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) to organize secondary school futsal competitions.

Technical Development:

As regards the technical growth of the game, FAU is planning FIFA Futsal courses in coaching, refereeing and a FUFA Futsal instructors’ course in administration, refereeing and coaching.

Governance:

Futsal Association Uganda is planning the alignment of the FAU statures to rhyme with FUFA statures, attain the FAU – FUFA membership confirmation letter, secure office space for the FAU Chief Executive Officer (Ibrahim Mugera) at FUFA and organize a successful FAU General Assembly.

Membership:

There is a plan to streamline the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) membership in line with FAU statures.

Marketing and Communication:

Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) has already embarked on a functional FAU Website and ensure the verification of the FAU social social media accounts to bring on board a marketing agency to seek sponsors and partners.

Licensing:

FAU intends to register all futsal players onto the FUFA CONNECT system.

Infrastructure (Facilities:

FAU has broad and bold plans to ensure a permanent home with suggestions for a futsal facility onto the FUFA KADIBA project in Wakaliga, Mengo – Kampala.

National Teams:

In a bid to build up the FUTSAL national team brand, FAU has proposals for the name of the national team.

They also intend to foster regional friendly matches to widen the pool of talented players who can serve the national calling.