Management of Tooro United Football Club is in advanced talks with CAF “B” licenced tactician Angelo Lonyesi as possible replacement for the head coach slot.

Lonyesi has been closely monitoring the club’s progress before the league broke off for the CHAN 2020 preparations, including watching their training sessions and matches.

He has been unemployed since being released by FUFA Big League side Kansai Plascon over unconvincing performance.

On Saturday evening, Tooro United sacked the duo of Muhammed “Meddy” Kisekka and Samuel Ssenyange “Kadidi” Nzanziro for unsatisfactory performance and unnecessary utterances to the media.

Tooro United is currently bottom placed with 22 points off 25 games with five games to the end of the season.

Out of the five remaining games, two of them will be played at home (St Paul’s Seminary Play ground) against Vipers and Bright Stars.

The other three will be away to Mbarara City and two Eastern Uganda based clubs; Busoga United and BUL.

This very season, Tooro United has been handled by Richard Wasswa Bbosa who resigned before his assistant Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna took over for a number of games.

Eventually, Ndifuna threw in the towel after five matches in charge and in came the duo of Kisekka and Ssenyange.

Tooro United’s Remaining Games of the season:

Wednesday, 6th May 2020: Mbarara City Vs Tooro United – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Friday, 8th May 2020: Tooro United Vs Vipers – St Paul’s Seminary Play ground, Fort Portal

Saturday, 16th May 2020: Busoga United Vs Tooro United – Mighty Arena, Jinja

Wednesday, 20th May 2020: BUL Vs Tooro United – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Saturday, 23rd May 2020: Tooro United Vs Bright Stars – St Paul’s Seminary Play ground, Fort Portal