The prevailing circumstances, particularly COVID-19, have called on many across the African continent to adjust to new ways of living and working.

Many are now required to spend more time at home with their loved ones, and MultiChoice Group (MCG) remains committed to supporting its customers with the best available programming to keep families informed and entertained.

Live sport has been massively impacted with sporting events suspended indefinitely by sports federations around the world but MultiChoice has acquired the best award-winning sports documentaries from around the globe and produced thematic channels for sports lovers to relive the greatest sporting moments of all time.

MultiChoice has thus expanded its information and entertainment offering and reach. The expansion has seen SuperSport One (SS1) opened to DStv Compact Plus and DStv Compact. The channel will thrill customers with past sports stories that have created some of the sport’s most magical moments.

SuperSport Seven (SS7) which will showcase Motorsport action has been opened up to DStv Access while SuperSport Four (SS4) which will showcase past WWE content will also be opened to DStv Family.

Multichoice Uganda

Each channel will have a dedicated offering as listed below.