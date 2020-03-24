The 2020 Pepsi University Football League (UFL) season was abruptly halted because of the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that hit the world, Uganda inclusive.

By the forced break, 71 goals had been scored in 25 matches.

Eight of the goals are jointly shared by the two leading goal scorers; Lino “LA9” Agaba of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Bugema University’s Isaac Musiime who have both scored 4 goals apiece.

The issue of interest is on Agaba now, a fourth year student of Medicine and Surgery at Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

Agaba is a mukiga who hails from Kanungu district in South Western Uganda.

He openly expresses his sheer love for the beautiful game hitherto the demanding academic schedule.

“I started playing football as a young boy in Primary 1 when we still lived in Kabalagala, Kampala.” Agaba opens up.

Strict parents:

Given his talent and love for football and other sports disciplines, Agaba has always faced a challenge from the parents who wanted him to concentrate on academies than sports.

“Although I love football, it has been a hustle because my father always fronted books ahead of anything else. It was until S5 that I decided I will play even if he doesn’t want. Of course, now the main challenge is the limited time given the demanding schedule for classes, training and matches” Agaba notes.

Background:

Agaba’s parents are Maria Tumushabe and Franis Alindwa, ironically a former footballer at Lugazi based SCOUL (Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited) Football club.

He was born on 20th March 1997 and hails from the family of three children.

“I am blessed and happy to share the same birth-date with my role model Fernando Torres. I loved watching him play in action and inspired me as well” Agaba adds.

Besides Torres, Agaba is a keen admirer of Vipers’ offensive player Abraham Ndugwa and KCCA midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma.

Both Ndugwa and Sadam have played for the Uganda Cranes and this remains Agaba’s dream as well.

“I love offensive football and this explains my choice of favourite players Ndugwa, Sadam and Torres” Agaba notes.

Agaba the Bright student:

Right from primary school to the university where he is fully sponsored by the Government, Agaba has been on his top notch.

At St Peters Nsambya Primary School, he scored 9 aggregates. He was then admitted to Ntare School in Mbarara for Ordinary level education, working for 9 aggregates in 8 subjects.

For Advanced level, he studied Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics (BCM) at Namugongo (2014-2015), scoring 18 points which merited him a national merit of Medicine and surgery government scholarship at MUST.

Like a typical mukiga, he prefers sweet potatoes and ground nuts to anything else.

Besides football, Agaba also likes rugby, albeit a more contact and physical sport.

He remains focused towards balancing football and successfully completing demanding medicine and surgery degree.

Detailed profile:

Full Names : Lino Agaba

: Lino Agaba Nick-name: AL9

AL9 Parents: Francis Alindwa and Maria Tumushabe

Francis Alindwa and Maria Tumushabe Tribe: Mukiga

Mukiga Date of Birth : 20 th March 1997

: 20 March 1997 Education: St Peters Nsambya Primary School (9 Aggregates), Ntare School (O-Level – 9 Aggregates in 8 Subjects), Namugongo (BCM – 18 Aggregates), Fourth Year student of Medicine and Surgery (Current)

Role Models: Abraham Ndugwa and Ibrahim Sadam Juma (Local), Fernando Torres (International)

Hobbies: Playing and watching Football, Rugby