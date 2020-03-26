City Oilers have made the highest number of additions since their first season in the National Basketball League back in 2013.

The seven-time league champions have added six players to their ranks who include two Kenyan internationals Michael Makiadi and Ariel Okall, Uganda national team captain Joseph Ikong, rising stars Emmanuel Makuei and Ruai Gatyan as well as John Dombo.

“We have three players who are out for the season and obviously we had to replace them. Last year, we were very short on numbers and we had to make additions to beef up the team,” Mady Juruni, the head coach told Kawowo Sports.

“At City Oilers, we carefully scout and see exactly what fits with us and what we need. I thought we did a good job with all the players we have added in,” he said of the additions.

While Okall is yet to join the group, Makiadi had a run with the team during the UCU Invitational Tournament early this month along with Makuei and Gatyan.

Makiadi was impressive throughout the two-day tournament, especially during the semifinal game against his former side Power that was settled in triple overtime.

“There are somethings that he (Makiadi) does as a player that we admire. And looking at the injuries we had, we were lacking with the bigs so obviously we had to beef up in that department.

“We thought Makiadi would fit in well because he knows Ugandan basketball and so far he is doing so well.”

The basketball season was meant to tip-off on Friday, March 20 but suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19 threat.