FIFA International Friendly Match (2011):

Morocco 0-1 Uganda Cranes (Goal scorer: 47’ Mike Sserumaga)

Uganda and Morocco national football teams have faced off three times in history.

Uganda Cranes has won twice by an identical 1-0 scoreline in 1978 and 2011; and lost once.

Uganda Cranes’ last win was that hard fought 1-0 victory during an international friendly match played at the Stade de Marrakech in Marrakesh city, way back 9 years ago.

Mike Sserumaga scored the all-important goal in the match in the 47th minute.

After chest controlling a well delivered cross from Habibu Kavuma, Sserumaga challenged Jamal Alioui and shot past goalkeeper Ahmed Mohamadina.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Mike Sserumaga in company with Moses Oloya and Tonny Mawejje who were all part of the team

Uganda’s team:

Uganda Cranes head coach in this very match was Bobby Williamson.

He named Abel Dhaira in goal, Henry Kalungi, Habib Kavuma, Isaac Isinde, Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Simeon Massa (Captain), Vincent Kayizzi, Mike Sserumaga, Brian Umony and Patrick Ochan as the others.

The substitutions witnessed Denis Onyango replace an injured Dhaira just after 6 minutes.

The rest of the changes were executed in the second half.

Tonny Mawejje took over defender Henry Kalungi’s slot 10 minutes into the second stanza, Moses Oloya replaced Vincent Kayizzi, Patrick Ochan paved way for Musa Mudde, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi was introduced for Brian Umony and Robert Sentongo was a late change for the goal hero, Mike Sserumaga.

Only Mike Mutyaba was the unused substitute.

This match was officiated by the Guinea refereeing trio of Yakhouba Keita (center referee), Moussa Bintou Kaba (first assistant referee) and Sidiki Sidibé (second assistant referee).

Uganda had also pipped Morocco to a 3-1 win at the 1978 AFCON finals played in Ghana.

Morocco’s victory over Uganda Cranes was the 3-1 in 2014.

Morocco is in the same group as Uganda at the 2020 CHAN finals, a tournament that was postponed because of the current Coronvirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Team Line Ups:

Morocco XI: Ahmed Mohamadina, Mustapha Mrani, Jamal Alioui, Rachid Soulaimani, Oussama Laghrib, Adil Hermach, Adel Taarabt, Karim El Ahmadi, Nabil Dirar, Youssef El Arabi, Noureddine Amrabat

Subs: Mohamed Amsif, Mickaël Chrétien, Badr El Kaddouri, Ahmed Chagou, Abdelfettah Boukhriss, Younès Belhanda, Houssine Kharja, Mehdi Carcela, Youssouf Hadji

Head Coach: Eric Gerets

Uganda Cranes XI: Abel Dhaira (G.K), Henry Kalungi, Habib Kavuma, Isaac Isinde, Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Simeon Massa (Captain), Vincent Kayizzi, Mike Sserumaga, Brian Umony, Patrick Ochan

Substitutions:

6’ Denis Onyango ON, Abel Dhaira OFF

56’ Tonny Mawejje ON, Henry Kalungi OFF

66’ Moses Oloya ON, Vincent Kayizzi OFF

73’ Musa Mudde ON, Patrick Ochan OFF

79’ Emmanuel Okwi ON, Brian Umony OFF

89’ Robert Sentongo ON, Mike Sserumaga OFF

Sub Not Used: Mike Mutyaba

Head coach: Bobby Williamson

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Yakhouba Keita (Guinea)

Yakhouba Keita (Guinea) Assistant Referee 1: Moussa Bintou Kaba (Guinea)

Moussa Bintou Kaba (Guinea) Assistant Referee 2: Sidiki Sidibé (Guinea)

Uganda Vs Morocco (Head-2-Head)

20 th January 2014: Morocco 3-1 Uganda

Morocco Uganda 11 th November 2011: Morocco 0-1 Uganda

Morocco Uganda 11th March 1978: Morocco 0-1 Uganda

Credits: Data Sports Group