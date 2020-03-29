Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has proposed the start of the U-20 category of players, hitherto termed as the Reserve League effective 2021-2022 season.

Relatedly, FUFA proposed the reduction of the Uganda Premier League clubs from 16 to 12 effective the 2021-2022 season as well as reducing the FUFA Big League clubs from 18 to 16.

This was one of the proposed reforms by the FUFA Executive Assembly in their 22nd convention held on 13th March 2020 at the Executive House of the FUFA Complex in Mengo, Kampala.

Every First Division club shall be compelled to have an U20 team to compete in a league played over two rounds.

A player with a first division license may play in the reserve league and a player with a reserve league license may play in the first division league.

Also, there shall be an established FUFA Juniors’ Leagues in each of the 8 FUFA regions in the country under the supervision of the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) and the respective FRAs.

The FUFA Juniors League (FJL) at every FRA shall consist of 12 teams.

The FRA may manage more than one FJL of 12 teams each. For example, Eastern RFA may have FJL-Jinja and FJL-Mbale the winner being determined under an agreed format.

The UPL club U17 team may compete in the respective FRA FJL within their locality or as appropriate.

FUFA wishes to invite ideas from our stakeholders or from anyone “To Whom It May Concern” via rules@fufa.co.ug on the proposals as enumerated in this circular. These ideas and views shall be compiled and shall be debated on when FUFA ORGANISED the review workshop before the kick-off of the 2020/2021 season. FUFA Statement

The First Division, Second Division, the UPL U20 Reserve Leagues are to be under the Professional League Board and Professional League Secretariat replacing the current UPL Board and UPL Secretariat respectively.

In a circular No. 1107 dated 24th March 2020 to all football stakeholders with decisions taken about proposed reforms on FUFA Competitions, FUFA intends to implement starting with the 2020/2021 season as a transition period while the 2021/2022 season will be used.