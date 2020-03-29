After long term injuries that have seen the two sidelined for up to six months, Haruna Muhammad and Byron Oketayot successfully completed reconstructive surgery at the UMC Victoria Hospital on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Oketayot has featured for both Uganda Rugby Cranes and Men’s Sevens teams while Haruna has only featured for the Men’s Sevens.

Known for his dummies and mazy runs, Haruna is a utility back for top-flight outfit Black Pirates where he started out as fullback but is now also deployed in the midfield as a center.

Haruna’s last appearance for his club was at the Christie Sevens held from August 30-31, 2019 at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, Kenya.

It was at this tournament that he limped off the pitch with a pain in the knee which ended up sidelining him for 6 months until now.

Black Pirates RFC Media Haruna Mohammed in his last outing at the 2019 Christie 7s in Kenya.

Byron Oketayot, who boasts of a robust shoulder that delivers strong tackles, plies his trade at Legends-based Rimula Rhinos. His last appearance for the club was at the Henry Rujumba Memorial Sevens at Kings Park Stadium, Bweyogerere on June 15, 2019.

Official Sponsor | National Sevens Series Byron Oketayot tackles Impis’ Keith Weraga at the 2019 Henry Rujumba Memorial Sevens.

Oketayot’s last outing, however, would be a week later on June 22 during the first leg of the 2019 Elgon Cup across the border in Kisumu, Kenya in which he featured for Uganda Rugby Cranes.

Despite being victorious on the road, it was mixed reactions for Oketayot as he suffered a left knee injury during the match played at the Mamboleo Stadium.

Although both Haruna and Oketayot look forward to their first moments of playtime, the two are yet to be certain about the dates when they will be fit to return to the training ground.

The entire rugby fraternity will be very excited to see Haruna and Oketayot back from injury to full fitness as soon as possible and being able to play for their respective clubs and country.

Our thoughts and prayers are with National Team players @ByronOketayot and @abajanharuna15 who are undergoing surgery today.



We wish you a quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/enbF4KSsUa — Uganda Rugby Union 🇺🇬 (@Uganda_Rugby) March 28, 2020

Quick recovery to both lads!