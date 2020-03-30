The Angel of Death has struck hard the beautiful game of football once again.

Former Ghana and Kumasi Asante Kotoko legendary striker Opoku “Bayie” Afriyie died, aged 75 years old.

He was pronounced dead on Sunday, March, 29, 2020 in Kumasi, Ghana.

Afriyie rose to instant fame won he scored twice during the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals against Uganda Cranes.

During the same edition, Ghana won their third AFCON title in a row, becoming the first country in history to achieve the feat.

A year later, he was top scorer of the Ghana Premier League as he was playing for Accra based Hearts of Oak.

After the 1978 historic year, Opoku was also part of the 1980 Black Stars team that fell short to emulate the previous edition’s feat.

In 1982, Opoku was nominated for the French magazine France Football African Footballer of the Year and finished eighth in the awards.

Opoku Afriyie was amongst 20 Ghanaians in CAF’s shortlist of 200 African footballers for the title of the best African player of the last 50 years.

He became team manager of Asante Kotoko in 2003, coached the mighty Ghana Black Stars and played other major roles in Ghanaian football before his demise.

Oh? “Nii Opoku”, The StrikerS’ striker…so many moments together when you were the Team Manager of the Black Stars..you served your country well Orignal “Bayie” ..go easy legend..May your soul rest in peace. Asamoah Gyan, former Ghana Black Stars’ captain

Uganda Cranes team that reached the finals in 1978 had the likes of goalkeeper Paul “Gogolimbo” Ssali (Simba FC), Jimmy Kirunda (KCC), Tom Lwanga (KCC), Moses Nsereko – RIP (KCC), Eddie Ssemwanga – RIP (Maroons), Abbey Nasur (Maroons), Sam Musenze – RIP (KCC), Godfrey Kisitu – RIP (Simba FC), Phillip Omondi – RIP (KCC), Mike Kiganda – RIP (Express) and Fred Isabirye – RIP (Simba FC), among others.

Additional information by Kick442