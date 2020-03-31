Uganda Cranes midfielder and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club captain Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu has stressed the essence keeping fit even without team training at a time the entire country is on a lockdown to tame the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Winner of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, Kagimu is among the thousands of Uganda’s sportsmen, footballers per say who are in self-isolation and train within the confines of their respective homes.

“We are in quarantine to safe guard our lives from the danger of Coronavirus. It is always life first. Concerning the personal training schedule, I am strictly following the guidelines that were also given to us by the Uganda Cranes head coach (Johnathan McKinstry) as we broke off from the training camp prior to the CHAN tournament preparations” Kagimu discloses to Kawowo Sports.

Majority of the footballers are executing personal sessions that include in-house work-outs, drills in the compounds of their homes and community grounds, road work sessions and in the gymnasiums.

To Kagimu, a creative and holding midfielder who captains the tax collectors, it takes personal discipline to perfect the personal drills.

Since you are under less supervision, you need to be very disciplined to do these personal drills to perfection. Of course, there is a personal level and target I want to achieve. So, I am virtually left with no option than to fight a personal battle Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, URA and Uganda Cranes midfielder

Kagimu who hails from Ngeye clan in the Buganda Bika family has scored two goals in the league and recorded a handful of assists to his name.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is currently 5th on the 16 time Uganda Premier League table standings, having accumulated 40 points from 25 matches.

URA is 14 points adrift of the leaders, Vipers with the final bend of the season fast approaching.

Kagimu is one of the URA players who were summoned to the Uganda Cranes CHAN team.

The others include Joackim Ojera, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Saidi Kyeyune, Cromwell Rwothomio, Ashraf Mandela and goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi.

