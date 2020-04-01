Boxing Thriller in Afrigo Band:

Main Fight: Kenny “Da Mexico” Lukyamuzi (Uganda) Vs Chikadi Makawa (Malawi) – 10 Rounds

Date: 20th June 2020 – At Freedom City (Namasuba), Entebbe Road

Entry Charge: 10,000/=

Ugandan professional boxer Kenny “Da Mexico” Lukyamuzi remains unfazed of the experience for Malawi’s Chikadi Makawa.

The two fighters will square up in a non-title continental welter weight fight booked on 20th June 2020 at Freedom city, Namasuba on the busy Kampala – Entebbe road.

This fight, boxing thriller in Afrigo band was launched mid-March before the Coronavirus pandemic escalated in the country that was followed by a ban on all sports activities for a period of 32 days.

With 27 fights, Makawa has drawn once, lost 12 times and recorded 14 wins.

This is in total contrast to Lukyamuzi’s statistics who has 10 fights, 3 loses, 1 draw and 6 wins (one victory by knock out).

I am working hard and I promise to win this bout against Chikadi Makawa from Malawi. The training is progressing well and will continue to train until the fight comes. I have to floor him down. Experience will not matter on the day but rather my skills. I thank my promoter, my fans, HBT Hotel management and the gym services provided to me Kenny “Da Mexico” Lukyamuzi, Uganda Professional Boxer

This fight is being promoted by Richardson “Amigo” Kigozi.

Kigozi has dubbed this contest as a boxing show piece inter-merged with a music bonanza.

Uganda’s band of all seasons Afrigo will provide the night long entertainment with artists as Spice Diana, MC Mariachi and John Blaq providing the back up.

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) has already blessed the fight with its worthy sanction.

A couple of undercard fights will be played but the confirmations are yet to be made.