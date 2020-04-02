Uganda Cranes and Chicago Fire midfielder Micheal Azira has called on his fellow players to use their time wisely during the current Coronavirus pandemic.

With most of the top flight leagues and football action at a complete halt all over the world, Azira says there is a lot more players can do to make themselves better even if they are not on the pitch playing football.

The 32-year old who turns for Fire in the Major League Soccer (MLS) has also seen action suspended – allowing him continue his pursuit of a master’s degree in sports management at Southern New Hampshire University.

As active player, the father of two says its paramount to have a routine.

“You have to use your time wisely,” Azira told Forbes’ Michael LoRé .

YOU’RE BORED WHEN YOU’RE NOT OCCUPIED. IF YOU OCCUPY YOUR MIND THERE’S NO WAY YOU’RE GOING TO BE BORED. IT’S IMPORTANT TO HAVE A ROUTINE. AS A PLAYER WE HAVE A SCHEDULE, AND THESE ARE TIMES YOU NEED TO SIT DOWN AND REFLECT WITHOUT SOMEONE DIRECTING YOU TO DO THESE THINGS. Micheal Azira

“It’s important for all soccer players to use this time wisely and improve themselves as individuals. At the end of the day we won’t play soccer for the rest of our lives. It’s what we do, not who we are.

“Who we are will always be there and it’s important to invest in who you are, and to me that’s very important.”

Azira has featured for two consecutive AFCON tournaments for the Uganda Cranes before he made his switch from Montreal Impact to Chicago Fire.

The star adds to his message by urging his fellow players to always remain positive even in times like this where COVID-19 has been a major hindrance to several sports events.

“As bad as it is, it’s a possibility and opportunity to prepare for our lives after our playing careers,” he added.

“We shouldn’t be negative because everyone is dealing with it right now. We are all human beings. We need to stay positive and be kind to other people.

“You have to find a reason to get out of bed every day. You need to push yourself. It’s better to be prepared because you’re setting yourself up to fail if you’re not prepared.”