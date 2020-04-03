The Belgian Pro League has become the first casualty of the COVID19 pandemic after it has been cancelled.

Log leaders Club Bruges will be declared champions according to sources without play-offs to decide top positions yet to be played although the regular season had one match remaining.

“The league’s board of directors made the decision and have made a recommendation to the general assembly,” wrote BBC Sport.

“It will be made official on 15 April with a working group to decide relegation and promotion issues.

“The board of directors unanimously decided that it was not desirable, whatever the scenario envisaged, to continue the competition after 30 June.”

Club Bruges is home to South African Percy Tau and Senegalese Krepin Diatta.