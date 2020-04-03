In the wake of the wide spread Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president Patrick “District” Kanyomozi admits that this is indeed a global crisis.

Therefore, Kanyomozi envisages the global crisis as a real threat that has affected sports journalism, like many other professions.

It is tough times for everyone in the world. It is indeed hard times for our profession with a lot of uncertainty. Some publications are folding and many other media outlets might wind up in the aftermath of this crisis. It’s not unique to Uganda, it’s a global crisis. Some of our members have been denied an income because of the existing circumstances, we stand with you in these difficult times. Patrick Kanyomozi, President Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA)

Effect on USPA activities:

USPA has not been left out of the box with effects to its activities including monthly meetings, road safety drive preparations, celebrations for the USPA at 50 years and the usually glamorous annual Nile Special USPA gala.

As USPA, most of our activities have been affected. Of course, we cannot have our monthly meetings. The annual Nile Special USPA gala that was scheduled for May will most likely be postponed. We had also planned to have a separate glamorous function to mark the 50 years of our existence but we will have to combine it with the Gala. We hope to have the annual road safety campaign at the usual time of the year. Patrick Kanyomozi, President USPA

Appeal:

Kanyomozi appeals to the people to adhere to the set guidelines by the Government of Uganda, Ministry of Health (MOH) and World Health Organization (WHO).

Please continue staying safe by following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and other regulations by the authorities. Let us stick together like we have always done, let us support each other during these difficult times. I understand that it will be hard for our members especially freelancers to pay their annual USPA subscription and AIPS renewal before the June deadline, the top Executive will discuss this soon and see how to go about it.May God protect each one of us and our loved ones. All will be well. Stay safe.For Unity and Brotherhood Patrick Kanyomozi, President USPA

In a bid to mitigate the spread of this contagious disease, Sports was one of the banned activities by the president of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for 32 days.

Others include weddings, public markets, church and mosque services, music concerts among others.

Uganda has so far recorded 45 patients, who are recovering slowly with no death reported thus far.