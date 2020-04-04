Junior Lugobe, 4, is a member of Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy. His parents

Arafat and Shakirah Lugobe made the bold decision to register their son for the academy’s training programmes.

Lugobe Junior has a dream of succeeding in football by playing for his country, Uganda Cranes and turn professional in the world’s best leagues.

The little boy is among the 80 plus children registered with the academy.

From a humble back ground of 10 kids in 2015, Entebbe Navigators Football Academy has withered the storm and defied all the odds in just five years to grow from strength to strength.

Back ground:

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy was founded in December 2015 as an affiliate of New England Navigators Soccer Academy in Boston Massachusetts in the United States of America (USA).

The academy is currently situated at Entebbe Comprehensive Secondary School and runs children from 4 to 18 years.

Previously, this academy’s home was at the historical Entebbe Works play ground before the new site.

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy has a vision of preparing players to become good citizens with a spirit of self service. The mission is “ A center for human transformation as a model of moral and character through an inspiration of human value” Vision & Mission Statements

Firm Structure:

The academy was established, managed and administered by team of selected quality coaches who are experienced in the field of coaching.

Duncan Kasibante is the director of Entebbe Navigators Academy. Dominic Mutyaba is the manager in charge of directing all the technical aspects of of this academy

Yasa Lukuba is the general coordinator and heads the coaching department that also has other teachers of the game as; Abdul Hussein, Mahad Nyombi, Henry Mawerere (in charge of goalkeepers), Ikest Nicodemus Mande, Arafat Ssebunya.

David Sebunya is the general secretary and Peter Kawoya, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Winnie Nanteza (Team Doctor) , Kassim Musinguzi (Treasurer) as well as US Based Uganda Johas Tusiime as the ambassador.

“All the staffs are volunteers who sacrifice their time and money for the love of training children. The academy provides opportunities for the players to reach their full potential with links to teams in the USA and other European countries. The Academy also links the players to scholarships for the players in USA at the sister school, Our Saviour High School in New York”

Lukeman Kalule is the academy general captain and Murushid Ssegujja the captain for the Junior team.

At the current situation, there are now 86 kids fully registered at the academy.

With continued support from the parent England Navigators team, parents, other partners coupled with the dedicated service of the working team and the diligence from the youngsters, the next rising Majid Musisi, Phillip Omondi or Faruku Miya will be produced in Uganda.

The test of time will determine the feat.

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy Administrative Structure: