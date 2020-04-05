The on-raging Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has maintained to bite hard.

The 2020 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup, originally slated for 2nd – 22nd November in India has been postponed, following a number of global sporting activities severely affected by the pandemic.

Other affected events:

Also affected is the U-20 championship that was due to take place in August and September this very year in Costa Rica and Panama.

UEFA had also confirmed the postponement of the Euro 2020 to the subsequent year, 2021.

Confederation of Africa Football Association (CAF) pushed ahead the third and fourth rounds of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers as well as the CHAN 2020 finals that were due to be held in Cameroon.

Globally, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the same vein, several football leagues including the Uganda Premier League and virtually all the sporting disciplines have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Uganda U-17 women team will face Cameroon at the next stage of the qualifiers.

Ceteris Paribas, the first leg will be held on 1st May 2020 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

South Africa takes on Morocco as the all West African affair will see Nigeria and Ghana lock horns.

Africa has three slots for the U-17 Women World Cup in India whose host venues are Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai.

Uganda has never played at any FIFA World Cup tournament.