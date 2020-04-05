Uganda Cranes and former Charlotte Independence defender Henry Kalungi has urged fellow players to be smart and keep fit in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kalungi who is based in USA – the current epicenter of the outbreak – says every individual should endeavor to be safe, follow Ministry of Health guidelines and also work out to stay in the best shape.

“I think the most important thing right is to make sure everyone stays safe,” he told Kawowo Sports.

“How can you stay from COVID19 and at the same time keep your touches and fitness? In Uganda, we are very blessed with space in terms of compounds.

WHILE THE CORONAVIRUS IS GOING ON, AS A PLAYER YOU CAN STAY FIT AT HOME BY USING YOUR SURROUNDING ENVIRONMENT FOR EXAMPLE DOING SOME DIMPLES TOUCHES AND DRIBBLING, BODY WEIGHT EXERCISES LIKE PUSH UPS, BODY WEIGHT SQUATS, LOUNGES, CORE EXERCISES, AND SOME SHORT SPRINTS, ETC. Henry Kalungi talking up strategies to remain fit

“This is one of those times we can make so many excuses because of what’s going on but we have to keep in mind that this is going to come to an end at some point.

“People that didn’t make excuses will be way a head. So be smart about what you do during this time but most importantly stay safe.”

The 32 year-old joins fellow international Micheal Azira who also advised players to use their time wisely during this situation when most of the football leagues have been suspended.