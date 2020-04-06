2019 Airtel Masaza winner Ezra Kizito Kaye has agreed with the management of Bulemeezi Ssaza for a contract extension.

Kizito, a left footer center forward was one of the players who lifted the second Masaza cup title for Bulemeezi since their 2012 heroics.

Exciting bow legged midfielder Masuudi Kafumbe has also already agreed for a contract extension as they eye a successful title defence.

The other maintained players from the 2019 winning squad include the goalkeeping duo of Amir Nalugoda and Aristoe Mulindwa.

Others are; Rogers Ssebyondwa, Henry Musisi, Simon Kato Ssemayange, Tonny Kyagaba, Godfrey Arijole, Joseph Marvin Youngman, Dirisa Masembe, Simon Katumba, John Ben Nakibingi, Daniel Erimu and Gabriel Elagu.

New recruits:

Bulemeezi now looks to the likes of Bernard Kateregga, Akram Shafiq Muzanyi, Richard Basangwa and Gabriel Matata among others.

Bulemeezi head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa believes they have the impetus to defend this championship given the good set up strategy of the team.

“We are setting up the team with all the possible replacements. We shall begin training sessions after the Coronavirus pandemic” Mugerwa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Mugerwa is deputized by Yusuf Kinene.

Bulemeezi has already lost last season’s winning captain Ronald Sekiganda to Buddu and Hamuza Mulambuzi to Proline.

Meanwhile, the goal hero in the final Emmanuel Loki is now ineligible to feature for Bulemeezi having played for the South Sudan U-20 team.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda bankroll this championship whose kick-off is tentatively ear-marked for June 2020 (owning to stable health conditions in the country).

The maintained players:

Goalkeepers : Amir Nalugoda, Aristoe Mulindwa

Rogers Ssebyondwa, Henry Musisi

Simon Kato Ssemayange, Tonny Kyagaba

Godfrey Arijole, Joseph Marvin Youngman

Dirisa Masembe, Simon Katumba, Masuudi Kafumbe, John Ben Nakibingi

Ezra Kaye Kizito, Daniel Erimu, Gabriel Elagu

Newcomers:

Bernard Kateregga, Akram Shafiq Muzanyi, Richard Basangwa, Gabriel Matata

Masaza Cup Past Winners:

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluri

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba

