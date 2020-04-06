A couple of weeks ago, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) released a document containing proposals aimed at improving competitions in the country.

The document has a few issues it raises but what has caught the eye of the football fraternity is the proposal to reduce the top tier teams from 16 to 12 by the 2021/22 season.

In so doing, six teams will be relegated from the UPL next campaign and only two promoted from the Fufa Big League.

It’s an idea whose proponents think will not only increase competition but also see only the organised teams feature in the top division as well as increase their finances.

However, the merits in my opinion seem less as compared to the demerits of reduction of teams and here is why I differ;

It will deny opportunity to over 120 players a chance to play in the division, coaches and other employees who work at these clubs yet we feel football is a source of employment for many youths. We are all aware that not many clubs in Uganda can afford to pay players while in lower divisions.

Currently, the FA has done well with youth football by creating numerous competitions – the Fufa Juniors League, Odilo, add Copa Schools tournament etc and these players who graduate from such competitions need to be employed somewhere in these clubs so reducing the number will also see many miss out on a chance to showcase their talent in the highest division in the land.

If we want to be the best in Africa, let’s benchmark from the top leagues on the continent (PSL, Egyptian Premier League, Tunisian League, The Botola in Morocco, and the FAZ MTN League in Zambia etc). They all have 16 or even more teams save for maybe Tunisia (14) and they produce the best teams on the continent.

Decreasing the number could also affect the bargaining power of the UPL in terms of sponsorship deals. For any potential sponsor, having more visibility is key in negotiations and with more clubs; there is more of this than when they are less.

Although the proposal to increase the rounds played to three increases the number of games per club (3), they do reduce the number of games overall which denies fans, referees, sponsors etc chance to enjoy more league football. A whopping 42 games will be gone with this kind of arrangement. A 12-team league produces 198 games as compared to 16 teams playing two rounds that produce 240 games.

I think having less teams could also hinder development and improvement of infrastructure in terms of stadiums. Take an example, with more teams in the division, there are chances of them hosting matches at various venues just like Wakiso (Wakisha), Tooro (St. Paul Seminary), Ondu (Arua), Busoga United (The Mighty Arena), Mbarara (Kakyeeka) etc and most of these grounds are in shape just because they host top league games otherwise they go to the dogs when the teams playing in them are not in the top tier.

What could be Ideal?

The FA should tighten and follow to the dot all the licensing requirements unlike now when they are loose.

For example, teams like Mbarara, Onduparaka, Tooro United, and Lweza etc have usually failed to fulfil their part on host grounds before start of the season and are given opportunity to host away from home and this has been the case before and just a few games into the campaign, they get their stuff together and are back at their homes.

This is mediocrity from the part of Fufa licensing – either make them play the entire round away from home even if they get their act together or throw them out. This is a good warning to the rest.

There is no guarantee that with 12 teams, all will be well in terms of licensing if the system remains uncensored and not fastened.

Secondly, Improve refereeing to create fair play – let only referees with integrity get the badges not friends and also ensure they are paid on time. But as long as they are poor, not even reducing them (teams) 12 will work.

Thirdly, ensure clubs have proper structures and ownership issues sorted especially at community clubs. Take an example at SC Villa where Fufa promised to ensure they elect their leadership but have since let it go. What of Tooro United players who even had to petition the FA to know who the owner of their club is.

On the issue of the Fufa Big League, I propose creating one group instead of two with the top two earning automatic qualification and then (3-6) fighting for the remaining slot via play offs. This also saves us the need to determine the champion in a Fufa Big League final yet it’s not a cup competition.

The Reserve League is a good idea but the burden of a club managing two teams – paying over 50 players needs to be looked at it. Will Fufa weigh in like they did in the first season of the FJL or not?

The professional league body managing all leagues (UPL, FBL and the Reserve) could be too much for the secretariat – I prefer each league having its own secretariat and for now, Fufa should keep the Big League Management.

The proposal talks about FUFA Exco receiving these proposals. Who exactly sent and drafted these proposals when clubs have clearly denied being involved? Isn’t this hypocrisy, dictatorship and putting self-interest ahead of the beautiful game’s? Your guess is as good as mine.

And finally, whatever we intend to achieve will remain on paper if the FA doesn’t empower clubs and let them run the league as they offer moral and regulatory guidance instead of taking over the powers of the clubs as it appears at the moment.