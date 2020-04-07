Former Sports Club Villa head coach Antonio Flores Jesue joined Yaracuyanos Football Club in Venezuela as technical director.

The Spanish-German citizen signed a one year deal with the Futve Liga club from CD Dofer Dalias.

Yaracuyanos is a club situated in San Felipe, capital of the state of Yaracuy.

His first game in charge was that 2 all draw with Deportivo La Guaira in Caracas, before the League was paralyzed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The president of the Yaracuyanos is Daniel Morotti, a Venezuelan businessman.

Miguel Faverola is the vice president, and also an ally-partner of the Levante Unión Deportiva.

About Flores:

Antonio Flores was born on 7th March 1972 in Bendorf, Germany.

He played at La Mojonera CF right from his youthful days to the senior career, scoring 31 goals in 105 appearences.

He has coached a number of clubs from 2011 todate.

Flores handled EMF Roquetas and CD Roquetas youth sides as the first jobs.

The UEFA Pro licence holder who also completed a Spanish level 3 coaching license and CAF B course later handled U17 team of AD Polideportivo Aguadulce before moving to Uganda’s Sports Club Villa in 2015.

He also coached Sarl Star Football Algerie U-17 team in 2016, moved to Lesotho side Sandawana in 2017.

The same year (2017), he was Technical Director at Lioli in Lesotho, working with French coach Eric Sarno before moving to Super Eagles, a first division club in South Africa.

In 2018, he returned to Uganda as Nyamityobora Football Club Technical Director, returned to CD Roquetas U-17 before signing for Spanish fifth division club CD Dofer Dalias in the same year.

In March 2020, Flores was signed by Yaracuyanos as the club’s technical director in the Venezuela Premier League.

File Photo Jesus Antonio Flores during the SC Villa days in Uganda

The league in Venezuela ends in December, we have a Masía style, called La Fábrica, with different fields and player accommodation, I also supervise the other team at the youth team as well. Jesus Antonio Flores, UEFA Pro Licenced Coach

He speaks a number of international languages to include English, Castellano, German and Russian.

Flores is a cousin to former Watford and now Espanyol manager Quique Sanchez Flores.