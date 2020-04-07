Reagan “Sadat” Mukwaya is not only a hard working footballer, but a calm person with unquestionable team leadership antics.

For most of the teams Mukwaya has played for, he has been the team captain.

Working his shin off, Mukwaya covers twice the distance by any of his teammates during a competitive football match given the workaholic traits and exploits.

Physically, Mukwaya who proudly belongs to the Mbogo (Buffalo) clan in the Buganda family linege is clearly defined by his dread-locked hair, body tattoos and averagely slim body.

Mukwaya openly brags of the seven tattoos that decimate his body as well as the dreads.

“I love my tattoos and dread-locks. Currently, there are 7 tattoos on body and I love them so much. Each has a meaning and purpose. From childhood, I always yearned to appear different. I really want to be different from other people and it is good to be with your own style.” Mukwaya attests.

Because of his undying love for tattoos, Mukwaya lost his slot at St Mary’s SS Kitende in 2012, before joining Royal Giants Secondary School.

“In 2014, a teacher at St Mary’s Kitende saw my tattoos and told the authorities. I was asked to leave the school and that is how I joined Royal Giants ” he recounts painfully.

Mukwaya comes from Nyendo-Ssenyange in Masaka district, his ancestral home but was born at Nsambya Hospital in the Ugandan capital city, Kampala.

Playing Career:

Mukwaya kick-started his footballing career at Makindye Cubs academy.

He graduated to Bright Stars U-17 team in 2015. He left for Mbarara City Footbal Club, then playing in the FUFA Big League, returned to the parent Makindye Cubs before his current address, Katwe United.

At Katwe United, Mukwaya has served diligently for three seasons, all as a captain.

Ranking aloft his life ambitions include playing for the Uganda Cranes and building schools for the needy children.

Football is life. It has helped poor people to earn a living to pay their bills. It is one game of making friends because you meet a lot of different people who can help you in future. The real truth is that football is life. Reagan “Sadat” Mukwaya, Katwe United captain

Mukwaya’s effortless endeavors during competitive games, passing mentality, tackling and desire to win at all costs will definitely drive him to the promised land.

Already, a number of top tier clubs in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League have been closely following his performance and possibly could be interested to acquire his services.

Profile:

Full Names: Reagan Mukwaya

Reagan Mukwaya Nick-name: Sadat

Sadat Place of Birth: Nsambya Hospital

Nsambya Hospital Date of Birth : 16 th April 1997

: 16 April 1997 Education : Kitebi Primary School (P1-P4), Citizens Parents Primary (P5-P7), Dynamic Secondary School (S1-S2), St Mary’s Kitende (S3), Royal Giant High School (S4, S5, S6)

: Kitebi Primary School (P1-P4), Citizens Parents Primary (P5-P7), Dynamic Secondary School (S1-S2), St Mary’s Kitende (S3), Royal Giant High School (S4, S5, S6) Football Career: Makindye Cubs, Bright Stars U-17, Mbarara City (FUFA Big League), Katwe United (FUFA Big League)

Makindye Cubs, Bright Stars U-17, Mbarara City (FUFA Big League), Katwe United (FUFA Big League) Strong Foot: Right

Right Shirt Number: 8

8 Role Models : Sadat Ssekagya, Edgar Watson, Bastian Schweinsteiger

: Sadat Ssekagya, Edgar Watson, Bastian Schweinsteiger Best Food : Rice, Posho and Beans

: Rice, Posho and Beans Best Match : City Tyres Primary Schools final (2010)

: City Tyres Primary Schools final (2010) Worst Match : Coca Cola Primary Schools (Citizens Primary 0-2 Arua Public School – 2009)

: Coca Cola Primary Schools (Citizens Primary 0-2 Arua Public School – 2009) Toughest Opponent : Bronson Nsubuga

: Bronson Nsubuga Personal ambition : To represent the country at international competitions, construct schools for the needy children

: To represent the country at international competitions, construct schools for the needy children Achievements: Kabaka Cup Winner with Citizens Primary School – 2007, 2008; Coca Cola Primary Cup Champion with Citizens Primary School (2008), S1 & S2 Competitions Champion (Dynamic SS), Runners Up Buganda Cup (Royal Giants High School)