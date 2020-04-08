Uganda Cranes and former Charlotte Independence defender Henry Kalungi has further revealed how he is spending his time during the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The star who earlier gave advice on how players should spend their time during this period has expressed how he is also focusing on family and studies in times when he’s not working out.

The 32-year old who is currently located in USA – the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak – believes these moments stick out as special time to bond with family as well as enriching one’s knowledge.

“COVID-19 has given me an opportunity to focus on some important things like family.

We are always very busy but right now there is no excuse but spend time with family. Henry Kalungi

“Also I have been focusing a lot of acquiring as much knowledge as I can during this time through reading and studying. So trying to make good use of this break while trying to stay safe.”

Having been given the green light to start working on his coaching C License by the U.S. Soccer Coaching Education Department in late October last year, Kalungi has been working with youth teams in North Carolina.

You got to ❤️ pure dedication and determination. In the messy weather, I made all excuses not to go out, but she told me even if I don’t go,she was going to still do it anyways. So I had to give in. What a joy to watch her continue improving every time. 💯❤️🙏🏿 #FuturePro pic.twitter.com/nPonF71d00 — Henry Kalungi (@HenryKalungi) March 6, 2020

He also intends to continue his charity works with wife Jacqueline Kalungi – under the Henry Kalungi Foundation this year with architectural plans for the newly acquired foundation land in the pipeline.