Management of Kyadondo Ssaza football team has confirmed a 31 man management committee prior to the kick-off of the 2020 Airtel sponsored Masaza cup, whose start date is ear marked for June.

The team is led by the patron Owek. Ahmed Magandaazi.

The youth chairperson is Ronald Lumunye and the team chairperson is Moses Mayanja.

There are several vice chairpersons in charge of the different departments.

Jimmy Lukwago is the vice chairperson in charge of administration.

For starters, Lukwago is a former director at Kira Young Football Club that used to ply its trade in the Uganda Premier League back in the yester-years.

The vice chairperson (technical) is David Kalibala as Charles Kisekka is the vice chairperson in charge of publicity and marketing.

Ssalongo Martin Jjuko is the vice chairperson in charge of finance and welfare.

Gerald Ssekandi is the assistant chairperson (Technical).

We shall give our best for the best. Kyadondo needs to lift this year’s championship against all the odds. Gerald Katamba, Marketing Manager

Others:

The secretary is Mrs Nusrah Ssittankya, deputized by Mrs Daisy Kimbowa.

Yusud Gubya is the treasurer and the assistant treasurer Nicholas Kamulegeya.

Joseph Mugisha is the team manager replacing Gerald Katamba who served in the same position year.

William Kijjambu (assistant team manager) as Francis Ssekandi is the Sports Technical Development Officer.

Katamba is the marketing manager, Edmond Kintu (team doctor), Oscar Nimusiima (assistant team doctor), Rajab Bogere Kanakulya (media officer and coordinator), Samuel Tebuseeke (assistant media officer), Lekoboam Lubega (security coordinator), Sulaiman Ssebagala (protocol), Faizo Kasirye (welfare manager), Tonny Mwesigwa (stadium manager), Paul Afaayo Lubuulwa (chairman mobilization), Erick Kasumba (kits-manager), Richard Kansiime (marketing assistant), Abdunoor Luswaata (fans coordinator), Prof Stephen Muyunga (secretary mobilization), John Bosco Mayinja (assistant mobilization) and Matia Mugombya Lwasa as mobilizer.

The head coach and the rest of the technical committee will be confirmed in the coming future.

Last year, Kyadondo overcame Buddu 2-1 to take third place at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Kyadondo has won the Masaza Cup once in 2008.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda is the main sponsor of this championship which bars players who have played for the national teams, FUFA Big League and in the Uganda Premier League.

