Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Holy Thursday released a video stressing the value of exercising whilst keeping indoors to keep fit in the brave and gallant fight of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Donned in an all gray Nike track suit, the 75 year revolutionist who was bare footed limbered on the red carpet of his lavish office in a few laps before perfecting 30 calisthenics exercise push ups over a white towel.

“Yesterday, I discouraged people who have been jogging in groups, exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You do not have to go outdoors to exercise. Just like I had earlier promised, I started my day with indoor exercising. Here is my demonstration of how you can exercise indoors and stay safe.” he tweeted.

A large section of people had made it a habit to converge for jogging out stints in big numbers which further exposes them to risk of contracting the virus.

“I saw a video of so many people on the Northern bypass walking and running around that, they are exercising. This should stop. If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors. I will show you how it is done” Museveni noted during a public address on Wednesday.

With 53 registered cases of COVID-19 as per Good Friday, 10th April 2020, Uganda is one of the African countries that have applied stringent measures of controlling the vast spread of this highly contagious Coronavirus that transmits the COVID-19 ailment.

Public gatherings in schools, sports events, public and private transport without official authorization, music concerts, public markets, church and mosque congregations were all banned by the President with a dusk-to-dawn curfew for a fortnight.

Museveni emphasizes that the people can exercise at the confines of their homes in compounds and indoors with exercises as simple jogs, press-ups, jumping and lots of stretching drills.

During this lock down period, sports is one sector that has been severely affected with no event being held.

Many sportsmen have resorted to jog outs and personal drills to keep fit in a bid to maintain healthy bodies.

Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry had days earlier released a video challenge of push-ups to his players both in Uganda and in the diaspora, emphasizing the essence of continued training to keep their bodies in shape.