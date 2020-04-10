Since the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan to 2021, Ugandan rower Grace Kathleen Noble, 25, asserts that she will adjust her training schedule

“I will adjust the training. Well, Just that, it will be more time to train and ultimately I think that will be good.” Noble who is based in Salt Lake City Utah, United States of America disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Training Commitment:

The biologist by training acknowledges that the entire training plan is a complete commitment.

“Having the opportunity to go to preparation is a blessing. But, also you have to realize that training is a huge commitment.” She adds.

Noble’s training schedule has been executed for 6 days in a week, with several hours on the water and on the ergometer.

“I have been training many hours a day six days a week for months. That’s a lot of time now. I have put many other things in my life on hold while preparing.” Noble who was born in Luwero attests.

Continued preparations:

Although Noble will tone down on the training regime, she admits that it will present some sort of challenge to balance her other goals career-wise and community service.

Now that goal has been pushed back a year. That’s hard to deal with and I am trying to figure out how to balance training with my other goals like career and investing in my community. Also training that hard has been hard on my body so I think I have to be smart about making a training plan that is sustainable for my body otherwise I will get injured and that would really slow down my progress Grace Kathleen Noble, Ugandan Rower

Courtesy Grace Noble Kathleen smiles with her boat

Noble is multi-faceted having represented Uganda at the Swimming World Championship (2012), she also played competitive volleyball, squash, badminton and basketball.

Noble hit the qualification mark for the Olympics during the Africa Rowing Championship held on Lake Tunis in Tunisia.

The Utah Crew coaches, Ahsan and Linda Iqubal as well as the FISA certified Ugandan based coach Rodrick Muhumuza have all been key in the training schedule of Noble.

