Burundi President’s Cup 2020:

Semi-finals (Return legs):

Aigle Noir 2-0 Athletico AC ( Agg : 6-2)

Athletico AC ( : 6-2) Rukinzo 2-0 Buhumuza ( Agg: 3-0)

Buhumuza ( 3-0) Buja City 2-1 Inter Stars ( Agg : 2-3)

Inter Stars ( : 2-3) Musongati 0-0 Vital’O (Agg: Musongati won 4-2 on penalties)

Football in Burundi remains underway despite the five reported cases (one dealth) of the largely contagious Coronavirus that spreads COVID-19.

The second legs of the quarterfinals for the Burundi’s Cup (Coupe Du Président) were successfully completed in the capital, Bujumbura.

Pre-tournament favourites Aigle Noir was joined by Rukinzo, Inter Star and Musongati at the semi-final.

Aigle Noir overcame Athletico 2-0 to advance 6-2 on aggregate having won the first leg 4-2.

Rukinzo defeated Buhumuza 2-0 and qualified 3-0 on aggregate.

Buja City overcame Inter Stars 2-1 but sadly lost 3-2 on aggregate. Inter-Stars had won the first leg 2-0.

The Musongati and Vital’O contest ended goal-less for the second time.

In the tense penalty shoot-out, Musongati qualified 4-2 on post-match penalties.

It however remains a subject of discussion whether the semi-final duels will be held in the wake of one death arising from the COVID-19 infection.

As of Tuesday, 14th April 2020, Burundi had confirmed 5 Coronavirus cases, no recoveries and one death recorded.

Worldwide, a total of 1,920,918 cases have been confirmed, 453289 recovered and 119,686 deaths recorded.