Burundi President’s Cup 2020:
Semi-finals (Return legs):
- Aigle Noir 2-0 Athletico AC (Agg: 6-2)
- Rukinzo 2-0 Buhumuza (Agg: 3-0)
- Buja City 2-1 Inter Stars (Agg: 2-3)
- Musongati 0-0 Vital’O (Agg: Musongati won 4-2 on penalties)
Football in Burundi remains underway despite the five reported cases (one dealth) of the largely contagious Coronavirus that spreads COVID-19.
The second legs of the quarterfinals for the Burundi’s Cup (Coupe Du Président) were successfully completed in the capital, Bujumbura.
Pre-tournament favourites Aigle Noir was joined by Rukinzo, Inter Star and Musongati at the semi-final.
Aigle Noir overcame Athletico 2-0 to advance 6-2 on aggregate having won the first leg 4-2.
Rukinzo defeated Buhumuza 2-0 and qualified 3-0 on aggregate.
Buja City overcame Inter Stars 2-1 but sadly lost 3-2 on aggregate. Inter-Stars had won the first leg 2-0.
The Musongati and Vital’O contest ended goal-less for the second time.
In the tense penalty shoot-out, Musongati qualified 4-2 on post-match penalties.
It however remains a subject of discussion whether the semi-final duels will be held in the wake of one death arising from the COVID-19 infection.
As of Tuesday, 14th April 2020, Burundi had confirmed 5 Coronavirus cases, no recoveries and one death recorded.
Worldwide, a total of 1,920,918 cases have been confirmed, 453289 recovered and 119,686 deaths recorded.