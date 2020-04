Somalia Football Club giants Elman FC chairman Omar Farah resigned his position on Wednesday, 15th April 2020.

In statement, Omar cited having less time to handle the club duties vis-a-vis his personal work.

I AM LEAVING MY POST AS ELMAN FC CHAIRMAN DUE TO LACK OF ENOUGH TIME TO LEAD THE CLUB AND THAT IS THE MAIN REASON FOR ME TO QUIT. I STILL HAVE MUCH LOVE FOR ELMAN FOOTBALL CLUB FAMILY Omar Farah, Elman FC former Chairman

Elman FC is one of the oldest football clubs in Somalia with a big fan following.