Gomba Ssaza head coach Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya is excited to work with the record Masaza champions once again.

Kirya was appointed head coach by the Gomba Ssaza chief Kitunzi Musisi Jackson Celestino.

It is a big pleasure to return for work at Gomba Ssaza as head coach. The planning process is already under as we seek to recruit the best players with the prime objective of winning the trophy for the 5th time in a row Ibrahim Kirya, Gomba Head Coach

Massive recruitment:

Kirya and his technical department are on a mission possible to recruit the best pool of talented players, all of whom have never played in the top tier Uganda Premier League, second division or even the national teams.

“We have embarked on a massive player recruitment exercise to have a cream of players who will be competitive in a bid to win the trophy” Kirya, a former coach at URA, Nyamityobora and Wakiso Giants added.

Kirya had previously served in the same capacity at Gomba during the 2018 season, losing in the quarter finals 2-1 on aggregate to Busujju.

Also serving as the Sports Club Villa assistant coach in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Kirya will be deputized by Denis “Deman Denol” Kizito.

Kizito was also among the coaches who worked last season.

Gomba Lions has won the Masaza Cup trophy four times in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

Gomba Technical Team:

Chairman : Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza Head coach : Ibrahim Kirya

: Ibrahim Kirya Assistant coach: Denis Kizito

Denis Kizito Goalkeeping coach: Mubarak Kiberu

Mubarak Kiberu Technical member : Leo Ssekamatte

: Leo Ssekamatte Doctor : Sadik Muhammed Akii

: Sadik Muhammed Akii Kits-manager: Herbert Ssebalya

Other members:

Patron: Sam Rwakoojjo

Sam Rwakoojjo Chairman : Mansoor Kabugo

: Mansoor Kabugo Vice Chairman : Gerald Byansi

: Gerald Byansi Team manager : Jafari Kalule

: Jafari Kalule Treasurer : Robina Rwakoojo

: Robina Rwakoojo Vice Treasurer : Rogers Yiga

: Rogers Yiga Secretary : Robert Barigye

: Robert Barigye Head of media: David Isabirye

David Isabirye Vice media : Muhammed Ssali

: Muhammed Ssali Stadium manager: Bashir Nsubuga Musoke

Bashir Nsubuga Musoke Security coordinator: Eric Tusabe

Eric Tusabe Head of protocol: Rev. Wilberforce Ssekasiko

Rev. Wilberforce Ssekasiko Team coordinator : Latif Lubega

: Latif Lubega Welfare: Kalebu Sonko

Kalebu Sonko Assistant Welfare : Aminah Nabiddo

: Aminah Nabiddo Transport Coordinator : Isa Ssemanda

: Isa Ssemanda Members on Executive Committee : Joseph Sserwada, Aminah Biru Zuku Nakkasita

: Joseph Sserwada, Aminah Biru Zuku Nakkasita Members on Fans Committee: Samuel Bakyayita, Livingstone Mubiru, Eddy Balworela, Mesach Mutebi, Robert Mukyagwe, Johnson Lubega

