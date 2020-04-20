MultiChoice Uganda has rolled out exciting offers for customers as they brave the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

With most sports people utilizing their time learn new things, the Pay TV company has boosted the availability of new avenues by introducing “Tweyanziza” and “Mwebale Nnyo” offers.

Starting Monday 20 April, DStv and GOtv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions will automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost.

This new development translates to nearly 40% discount in subscription pricing, a gift MultiChoice is giving as a reminder that all its customers are not alone during these difficult times.

It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do, and in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we wanted to gift our valued customers by giving them a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support. Joan Semanda Kizza, the MultiChoice Uganda PR and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda

According to a statement released, “for DStv customers the Tweyanziza! will apply to all active and disconnected Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus customers who renew their subscription packages.”

“For GOtv customers, the Mwebale Nnyo! offer is available to Lite, Value and Plus customers.”

Some of the channels available in the new content upgrade plan will be;

DStv Access – FOX, VUZU, Discovery Family

DStv Family – M-Net Movies Action, BET, FOX, TNT

Compact – 1 Magic, E! Entertainment, Comedy Central, M-Net Movies Binge

DStv Compact Plus – M-Net, M-Net Movies Premier

GOtv Lite – E! Entertainment, Disney Junior

GOtv Value – GOtv Plus package, Telemundo, Zee World, Nat Geo Wild

GOtv Plus – GOtv Max package including BET, CBS Reality, Cartoon Network