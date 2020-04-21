Former Vipers goalkeeper Ismail Watenga is on the verge of completing a transfer to South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns Kawowo Sports can exclusively reveal.

The highly rated custodian has been without a club since he left the Ethiopian league a few months ago but is likely to put pen to paper in the next coming days to join compatriot and national team captain Denis Onyango.

Sources close to the player who has a few caps for the national team including the one against Madagascar when he saved a penalty in the 2017 preliminary qualifiers reveal that he will sign for the 2016 CAF Champions League winner but be loaned out to one of the sides in South Africa next season.

“The deal is as good as done but he will be loaned out to gain playing time in one of the clubs in South Africa next season,” revealed a source that prefers anonymity.

Hamza Uganda Cranes goalkeepers warming up prior to Cape Verde Match. L-R: Benjamin Ochan, Dennis Onyango and Ismail Watenga

The PSL champions have experience in goal with international goalkeepers Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene but are looking at the future.

In case the deal goes through, Watenga will move in the footsteps of Onyango and Posnent Omwony as Ugandan goalkeepers to feature in the PSL.