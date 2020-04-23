Bidco Uganda Limited Football Club (BUL FC) had a perfect start to the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League season under the guidance of Peter Onen with their performance raising many people’s eyebrows. The Jinja based outfit garnered 29 points from 15 games in the first round, their best points tally in as many games since gaining promotion in 2010.

A perfect start with a home victory against Express FC was a springboard to many other good displays that included a dominant display against KCCA FC that saw them win 3-0 at the FUFA Technical Centre. By the end of the first round, BUL FC had registered only two losses against rivals Busoga United FC and leaders Vipers SC. They were just 7 points behind the Venoms and many people especially BUL FC fans were tempted into thinking they were in the title run.

Facebook | Busoga United

Onen who was only in charge of the team for the second season after getting elevated from BUL Junior Team was arguably the best coach in the first round of the league. The way he set up his team made him outstanding, striking a balance between experience and fresh legs. For instance, veteran defender Musa Walangalira often partnered with youngster Walter Ochora who joined the team from KCCA FC.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Former BUL FC coach Peter Onen

It should be noted that Ochora missed just one game in the first round, (1-1 draw against URA FC). Even when Walangalira was side-lined due to injuries, Ochora felt comfortable playing alongside the other centre backs in Jimmy Kulaba and Willy Makuro.

Tried and tested Dennis Okot who arrived from Onduparaka FC not only did a good job in the right back position but provided his leadership skills given the wealth of experience in his legs. Godfrey Akol, Charles Ssebutinde and Richard Wandyaka were industrious in the midfield while Musa Esenu and Robert Mukongotya marshalled the search for goals.

Mukongotya and Esenu arrived as rejects at URA FC and KCCA FC respectively but Onen provided them with a second bite at the cherry. It is not surprising that the duo combined for 10 goals in the first round.

In goal, BUL FC had three young goalkeepers who seemed were on the same level and each of them performed well when the chance came. Abdu Kimera, Sanon Mulabi and Eric Kibowa all featured under Onen.

All that made BUL FC a strong team that literally challenged every team in the division. A big squad that seemed facilitated under Onen worked magic and many looked forward to what they would produce in the second and final round of the league. The big question for many was whether BUL FC would last the marathon or they were just pace setters.

Indeed, the doubters were right. The second round was the very opposite of what BUL FC had achieved in the first round. Of the ten games played so far, the Jinja based side has managed to collect just seven points.

A poor start to the second stanza saw them lose three games in a row before enduring Uganda Cup exit at the hands of Mvara Boys at the round of 64. Onen and his entire backroom staff was sacked but his successor Arthur Kyesimira equally hasn’t helped the team to regain its momentum.

With 5 games to the end of the season, BUL FC sits 6th on the log and we wait to see where they will finish the campaign.

Match 1: BUL FC 1-0 Express FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Abdu Kimera

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Hamis Tibita

Deogratious Ojok

James Otim

Match 2: Police FC 0-2 BUL FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Abdu Kimera

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Hamis Tibita

Deogratious Ojok

James Otim

Match 3: BUL FC 0-3 Busoga United FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Abdu Kimera

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Walter Ochora

Jimmy Kulaba

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Charles Ssempa

Hamis Tibita

Deogratious Ojok

James Otim

Match 4: Wakiso Giants FC 0-1 BUL FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Eric Kibowa

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Deogratious Ojok

Jimmy Kulaba

Robert Mukongotya

James Otim

Match 5: BUL FC 2-0 Maroons FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Eric Kibowa

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Musa Esenu

Robert Mukongotya

James Otim

Match 6: URA FC 1-1 BUL FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Eric Kibowa

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Willy Makulo

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Hamis Tibita

Robert Mukongotya

Deogratious Ojok

Match 7: BUL FC 3-0 KCCA FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Abdu Kimera

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Willy Makulo

Amos Etoju

Walter Ochora

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Robert Mukongotya

Deogratious Ojok

Match 8: Tooro United FC 1-2 BUL FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Ali Kimera

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Deogratious Ojok

Robert Mukongotya

James Otim

Match 9: Vipers SC 2-1 BUL FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Abdu Kimera

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Deogratious Ojok

Robert Mukongotya

James Otim

Match 10: BUL FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Eric Kibowa

Jimmy Kulaba

Allan Munaaba

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Farouk Banga

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Deogratious Ojok

Robert Mukongotya

James Otim

Match 11: BUL FC 2-0 Kyetume FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Sanon Mulabi

Dennis Okot

Allan Munaaba

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Musa Esenu

Robert Mukongotya

James Otim

Match 12: Onduparaka FC 0-0 BUL FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Eric Kibowa

Dennis Okot

Allan Munaaba

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Jimmy Kulaba

Richard Wandyaka

Musa Esenu

Robert Mukongotya

James Otim

Match 13: BUL FC 3-0 Mbarara City FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Sanon Mulabi

Dennis Okot

Allan Munaaba

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Musa Esenu

Robert Mukongotya

James Otim

Match 14: SC Villa 1-1 BUL FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Sanon Mulabi

Dennis Okot

Allan Munaaba

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Musa Esenu

Robert Mukongotya

James Otim

Match 15: BUL FC 0-0 Proline FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Sanon Mulabi

Dennis Okot

Allan Munaaba

Walter Ochora

Willy Makulo

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Musa Esenu

Robert Mukongotya

James Otim

Match 16: Bright Stars FC 1-0 BUL FC

BUL Starting XI

Sanon Mulabi

Dennis Okot

Allan Munaaba

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Martin Aprem

Musa Esenu

Robert Mukongotya

Simon Oketch

Match 17: BUL FC 1-3 URA FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Sanon Mulabi

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Walter Ochora

Musa Walangalira

Jimmy Kulaba

Charles Ssebutinde

Martin Aprem

Musa Esenu

Simon Oketch

James Otim

Match 18: Maroons FC 2-0 BUL FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Sanon Mulabi

Dennis Okot

Fredson Gwoto

Ramatham Dudu

Walter Ochora

Godfrey Akol

Vitalis Tabu

Richard Wandyaka

Musa Esenu

Robert Mukongotya

James Otim

Match 19: BUL FC 0-0 Wakiso Giants FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Abdu Kimera

Dennis Okot

Allan Munaaba

Willy Mukalu

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Joseph Ssemujju

Jimmy Kulaba

James Otim

Match 20: Busoga United FC 2-1 BUL FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Abdu Kimera

Fredrick Nicholas Kigozi

Jimmy Kulaba

Willy Makulo

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Charles Ssebutinde

Richard Wandyaka

Musa Esenu

Joseph Ssemuju

James Otim

Match 21: BUL FC 2-3 Vipers SC

BUL FC Starting XI

Sanon Mulabi

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Willy Makulo

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Vitalis Tabu

Simon Oketch

Robert Mukongotya

Joseph Ssemujju

Fredson Gwoto

Match 22: Proline FC 3-1 BUL FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Sanon Mulabi

Dennis Okot

Fredrick Nicholas Kigozi

Walter Ochora

Ramathan Dudu

Godfrey Akol

Vitalis Tabu

Richard Wandyaka

Robert Mukongotya

Joseph Ssemujju

Fredson Gwoto

Match 23: BUL FC 2-1 SC Villa

BUL FC Starting XI

Abdu Kimera

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Walter Ochora

Ramathan Dudu

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Richard Wandyaka

Musa Esenu

Joseph Ssemujju

Fredson Gwoto

Match 24: Mbarara City FC 1-0 BUL FC

BUL FC Starting XI

Abdu Kimera

Dennis Okot

Richard Matovu

Walter Ochora

Ramathan Dudu

Musa Walangalira

Godfrey Akol

Richard Wandyaka

Musa Esenu

Joseph Ssemujju

Fredson Gwoto

Match 25: BUL FC 4-0 Onduparaka FC

BUL FC Starting XI