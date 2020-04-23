The registration procedure for the 2020 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament has started on-line.

This on-line registration has been preferred by the local organizing committee because on the prevailing health situation marred by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic where the rest of the country is on a lock-down.

The Bika Bya Buganda organizing committee Chairman Al Hajji Sulaiman Magala confirmed that the registration of the teams (clans) for this year’s championship is already underway albeit on-line means.

The registration of the clans for this year’s Bika Bya Baganda tournament has started. I call upon all the clans to use social media platforms for registration since the current situation cannot favour us use the previous methods of registration. I urge all clans to register early for the prestigious event as we look forward for a successful championship. Al Hajji Sulaiman Magala, Bika Organizing Committee Chairman

Meanwhile, Magala also confirmed the grounds that will be used for this year’s event.

The grounds as Muteesa II Memorial Stadium – Wankulukuku, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium – Wakiso, IUIU Girls Campus – Kabojja and the Lubiri Secondary School playground will be used.

This follows the inspection of the afore-mentioned grounds that were deemed fit to host the matches which are played on a knock-out basis.

As soon as the COVID-19 lock-down is lifted, then the official kick-off will then be held in Bulemeezi Ssaza at the re-greened Kasana play-ground.

The Bika tournament was first played in 1950 with Mbogo as the first champions.

Last season, Mbogo piped a 10 man Kkobe 1-0 in the well contested final played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Mmamba Gabunga are the record winners of the Bika Bya Buganda football tournament with 10 titles to their name (1952, 1956, 1959, 1964, 1965, 1989, 1994, 2003, 2011 and 2014).

As a norm, the Kabaka, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II graces the official opening and closing matches.

This tournament helps to forge unity among the Baganda as well as provide a plat form to scout new talents.

Bika Football Past Winners: